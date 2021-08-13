Star Wars: Original Sabine Wren Actor Reacts to Live-Action Casting Reports

Not long after the season two finale of The Mandalorian, when a de-aged Mark Hamill returned as Jedi knight Luke Skywalker, some fans were quick to notice how....off it looked. The credits for the series made it clear that this wasn't actually Hamill on the set but rather a body double with Hamill's face put upon them. Less than a week after the episode had been online though, a deepfake of Hamill was put into the scene that made things look a little more natural, a little cleaner, smoother. This video quickly went viral and apparently was even noticed by the powers that be at Lucasfilm who have snatched up the creator for a job.