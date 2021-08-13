Cancel
Star Wars: Original Sabine Wren Actor Reacts to Live-Action Casting Reports

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars fans are buzzing about a recent report, which states that Lucasfilm is already out looking for an actress to play the live-action version of Star Wars Rebels' Mandalorian warrior/artist, Sabine Wren. Word is that Sabine will be a major supporting character for the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series centered around Rosario Dawnson's Ahsoka Tano and that the series will largely be a Star Wars Rebels sequel, picking up from that animated series' cliffhanger finale.

