Duluth, MN

Renegade Theater to open season with "Daddy Long Legs"

WDIO-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenegade Theater Company is beyond excited to open its doors after 18 long months with the musical “Daddy Long Legs”. Directed by Peter Froehlingsdorf and starring Amelia Barr and Jace LeGarde, “Daddy Long Legs” is based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire. This heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor will charm audiences of all ages.

