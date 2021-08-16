Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Second Amazon Store Plans To Come To Naperville

nctv17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second Amazon Fresh store is planned to open up in town. Based on city documents, the company is looking to open up another location at 1351 E Ogden Avenue. The second location will be similar to the first store on S Route 59 with the “primary purpose of selling items at retail including household essentials, general merchandise, and groceries as well as package beer, wine, and spirits.” The company is now in the process of obtaining a liquor license from the City of Naperville.

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naperville, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Naperville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Liquor License#Second Amazon Store Plans#Second Amazon Fresh Store#Amazon Fresh#S Route 59#Fair Oaks Dealership#First Amazon Store#Naperville News 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Hurricane warnings issued for New York, Connecticut

Hurricane warnings were issued for parts of New York and along the coast of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri is slated to become a hurricane on Saturday and start making landfall later this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday morning that hurricane conditions were expected...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too — as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate. Biden’s promises came...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. seeks high court input on ‘Remain in Mexico’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked the U.S. Supreme Court late Friday to delay the implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy that forced thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk last week ordered that the...
Posted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Posted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas Democrats criticize colleagues who returned to state House floor

Nearly three dozen Texas Democrats on Friday bashed colleagues who returned to the state House floor in Austin this week, a move that restored quorum to the chamber and likely will allow a GOP elections measure to advance. Thirty-four state House members criticized the three Democrats who essentially ended the...
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy