Second Amazon Store Plans To Come To Naperville

A second Amazon Fresh store is planned to open up in town. Based on city documents, the company is looking to open up another location at 1351 E Ogden Avenue. The second location will be similar to the first store on S Route 59 with the “primary purpose of selling items at retail including household essentials, general merchandise, and groceries as well as package beer, wine, and spirits.” The company is now in the process of obtaining a liquor license from the City of Naperville.