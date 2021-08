Indiana University sent an e-mail Wednesday saying masks will be required indoors this fall despite vaccination status. Here is the e-mail that was distributed Wednesday:. “August—the time when we come together again—is finally here. First, our staff and faculty are coming back soon to be followed by students at all our campuses. We have cause to celebrate at Indiana University as we have already achieved a vaccination rate approaching 85% of all constituents, which provides a strong defense against current and emerging COVID-19 strains. We are coming back in full force with all the normal activities on a college campus.