Interim Chief Joe Chacon among three finalists in search for Austin Police Department's next chief

The search for Austin's next police chief has been narrowed down to three finalists – Joseph Chacon, Emada Tingirides and Avery L. Moore.

Chacon has been serving as the Austin Police Department 's interim chief ever since Chief Brian Manley retired in March.

Tingirides is deputy chief of police at the Los Angeles Police Department, the second Black female in that position in the department's history. She has spent her 26 years of law enforcement at LAPD.

Moore is the assistant chief and 30-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. He began his career as a patrol officer in 1990, serving in various assignments, including an instructor at the Dallas Police Academy.

Officials had previously narrowed the search down to seven last month .

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk hopes to announce a new chief of police before the end of September.

“I am confident these finalists will help the City of Austin cultivate relationships with our community, accomplish the city council’s goals, and continue the progress of reimagining public safety in Austin,” said Cronk.

Opportunities to meet the top finalists have been scheduled for Aug. 18-19 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center, Exhibit Hall 2. The events will also be streamed on ATXN.TV , cable TV channel 6, U-Verse channel 99 and KAZI FM 88.7. Masking and social distancing will be required, with a room capacity of 100 people.