Cal Fire Investigation Unable To Determine Cause Of Last Year’s Glass Fire

NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire officials said an investigation was not able to determine the cause of the Glass Fire, a massive wildfire that scorched 67,000 acres in the North Bay last September.

“After a very meticulous and thorough investigation, which included months of follow-up on information provided by the public, not enough evidence was available to conclusively identify the cause,” the agency said in a statement.

“Tinder dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to extreme rates of fire spread which contributed to the difficulty in determine the cause of the fire,” Cal Fire went on to say.

The fire broke out north of Saint Helena in the early hours of September 27, 2020. Officials said the fire burned 67,484 acres, destroyed 1,555 structures and damaged 282 others in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze nearly a month later.

The Glass Fire was among several massive blazes that tore through the North Bay during last year’s horrific wildfire season, which included some of the largest fires in California history.