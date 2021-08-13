Man detained after woman’s body discovered in Atlanta following report of kidnapping

A woman’s body was discovered in southeast Atlanta , just hours after she was reported as kidnapped.

Police are investigating after the body was found shortly before 10am in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

“Upon arrival, investigators located a deceased female and determined she was the same female apparently kidnapped from Burroughs Street hours earlier,” Atlanta police spokesman Sgt John Chafee said.

“Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the kidnapping and he has been detained outside the city.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that there was a heavy police presence at the Lakewood Avenue scene while an investigation was underway.

Authorities have not officially identified the woman, but her father confirmed to NBC affiliate 11Alive that she is 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab.

“My daughter was the most peaceful and loving person. She did not deserve this,” Khalid Abdulrab told the news outlet.

The Midtown bar where Abdulrab worked, Revery, posted on Instagram that she “brought light to every single person she came in contact with and will forever be missed.”

Police were called by a witness just after 5am who said that he saw a woman being forced into an SUV off Burroughs Street near Chosewood Park. It is believed she was returning from work at the time.

After 6am a further call reported shots fired near Lakewood Avenue, but nothing was found related to that call until the discovery of the body almost four hours later.

Police were organising a canvas of the area when a witness saw the woman’s body, Sgt Chafee said. The two scenes are almost a mile and a half apart.

Authorities are in constant contact with the victim’s family.

The case comes just three weeks after the death of Katie Janness, another bartender who was killed while walking her dog late at night in Piedmont Park. At present, there is nothing to suggest the two cases are linked.

The bodies of Ms Janness and her dog were discovered near the entrance to the park at 10th St. She had been stabbed repeatedly.

Atlanta police spokesman Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr told reporters: “These are two separate incidents.”

There have been 92 homicides in Atlanta so far this year, and 15 of the victims have been women.