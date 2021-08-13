Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fintech firm Chime valued at $25 bln after $750 mln funding

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chime Financial said on Friday it had raised $750 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities, valuing the financial services startup at $25 billion.

Chime's latest fundraise is likely to be a precursor to its stock market listing in the United States early next year.

The company had held preliminary talks with investment banks for a stock market floatation that could value it at more than $30 billion, Reuters reported in March, citing people familiar with the matter. read more

Other major investors in the Series G round include SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) Vision Fund 2, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Launched by former Visa (V.N) executive Chris Britt and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) alumnus Ryan King in 2012, Chime makes money by earning a fee from payment processors such as Visa every time a customer uses a Chime debit or credit card.

It provides financial services through partnerships with brick-and-mortar banks, primarily through a Chime-branded checking account with no fees and a 'Spot Me' feature that allows customers to go overdrawn without penalty.

A change in consumer behavior around banking and financial services has benefited fintechs like Chime as they grow more comfortable with digital channels, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. digital banks have also caught investor and public interest, highlighted by rising cases of mega funding rounds and public listings.

Chime said it would use the funds raised to scale its operations and launch new products and services.

The company also added Cynt Marshall, Jimmy Dunne and Sue Decker as independent directors to its board.

Marshall is the chief executive officer of American basketball team Dallas Mavericks while Dunne is the vice chairman of investment bank Piper Sandler (PIPR.N). Decker is the founder and chief executive officer of community building platform Raftr.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan King
Person
Jimmy Dunne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chime#Softbank Group#Mln#Startup#Softbank Group Corp#General Atlantic#Tiger Global#Visa#Comcast Corp#Cmcsa O#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Betsy Cohen's SPAC to take tech firm Pico public in $1.75 billion deal

(Reuters) - Fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen's special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has agreed to merge with technology services firm Pico in a deal that gives the combined entity an equity value of $1.75 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. Since last year, Cohen has clinched a series of such deals with...
Commodities & Futurethepaypers.com

Cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda raises USD 263 mln at USD 4.1 bln valuation

Austria-based cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda has raised USD 263 million at a valuation of USD 4.1 billion in a funding round led by Valar Ventures. The new round of financing triples the broker’s valuation from March, when it raised USD 170 million at a valuation of USD 1.2 billion. British hedge fund manager Alan Howard, REDO Ventures, LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital also invested in the current round.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Chime raises USD 750 mln in Series G funding

Chime has raised USD 750 million in a Series G funding round that values the fintech company at USD 25 billion. Chime is a challenger bank known for fee-free banking, early paydays for those who use direct deposit and a feature that lets users go negative in their accounts without overdraft fees. The bank said it intends to invest the new capital in scaling operations, as well as launching new products and services.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Plaid stockpiles funding with investments by JPMorgan, American Express

The data aggregator Plaid has received an undisclosed amount of additional funding from JPMorgan Private Capital Growth Equity Partners and existing investor Amex Ventures. The investments add to a $425 million Series D round that Plaid announced in April. Plaid's $13.8 billion valuation remains unchanged as it prepares to work with more banks, according to a source close to the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Stocksfinextra.com

Chime raises $750m at $25bn valuation

Chime has raised $750 million in a Series G funding round that values the American digital banking giant at $25 billion. Sequoia Capital Global Equities led the round, according to reports, with participation from SoftBank, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group. Founded in 2013, Chime offers a fee-free,...
Businessthepaypers.com

Uala secures USD 350 mln in funding round

Uala, an Argentina-based fintech, has announced an investment round of USD 350 million in the company which was led by Tencent Holdings and SoftBank Group’s Latin America focused fund. This latest round of investments has taken the valuation of the company to USD 2.45 billion as it prepares to expand...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Defence firm Cobham to buy UK rival Ultra in $3.6 bln deal

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Defence firm Cobham said on Monday it had agreed to buy Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) in a deal valuing its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion), setting out commitments aimed at allaying any potential concerns over national security. Shareholders in Ultra, which counts the British...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Seismic Raises Fresh Funds at $3 Billion Valuation; Acquires Lessonly

(Reuters) - Software maker Seismic said on Monday it has raised $170 million in fresh capital at a $3 billion valuation and will use part of the funds for the acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed online sales coaching platform. The funding nearly doubles the valuation of Seismic, which makes...
Businessspglobal.com

JPMorgan, Lloyds moves may spur more wealth management fintech deals at UK banks

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s acquisition of Nutmeg and Lloyds Banking Group PLC's takeover of Embark may spur further purchases of wealth management-focused financial technology firms as U.K.-based banks seek to cut costs and reach new customers. JPMorgan in June acquired Nutmeg Saving and Investment Ltd., a so-called robo-adviser, or online...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cordasco Financial Network Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy