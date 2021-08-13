Two girls missing from Hampton considered endangered

The Hampton Police Division said it was trying to find two missing girls who ran away from home on Thursday.

Officers said they considered Keasia Tamiya Cooper, 13, and Va’Nasia Cooper, 9, endangered.

Police were especially worried about Va'Nasia, because she's too young to take care of herself. Investigators thought Friday that she still might be with her older sister.

Police think the girls left their home on Lassiter Drive, just off Big Bethel Road, on foot.

Keasia is 5'1" tall, 110 lbs. and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes.

Va'Nasia is 4'10" tall, 80 lbs. and was wearing a black jacket, jeans, white shoes and a blue face mask.

Both girls have black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen them since Thursday morning around 9:40 a.m., or know where they might be, please call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.