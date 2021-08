Burlington - John D. Hostetter Jr., 74, of Burlington, died August 6, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. He was born June 19, 1947 in Burlington, Iowa he was the son of John D. Sr. and Melbaline (Hills) Hostetter. He was a graduate of Burlington High School and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He married Diane Nabors on January 15, 1966 in Bloomington, California.