How many COVID-19 cases are in Hall County Schools? District provides first weekly update

Coronavirus cases have more than tripled in Hall County Schools in the past several days — 104 cases on Aug. 13, up from 34 cases on Aug. 9, according to data published on the district’s website.

But Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said there is no evidence the virus is being spread at schools outside of six cases tied to a band camp.

A total of 81 students and 23 staff have tested positive. The district record number of positive cases was 125 students and 73 staff on Dec. 14, 2020. The district has roughly 27,000 students and 3,400 staff total.

The percentage of students quarantining is 1.91% and staff 0.73%. Quarantining for students previously peaked on Dec. 11 at 5.85% and for staff the day prior at 4.29%.

The district does not require masks but has said guidelines are subject to change.

The district will not be altering its guidelines at this time, Lewis said, but will continue to follow the data.

“Right now, we have no evidence, excluding the band camp incident, that spread is occurring at schools,” Lewis said.

Case numbers are available for individual schools and range from zero to seven at any particular school, with Chestatee High School recording the most student cases.

Superintendent Will Schofield said of the seven cases there, “six of those students have a connection, and that is that they’ve been off at band camp together and spent incredible numbers of hours together with students, and that’s how that virus was passed.”

Lewis said the school system will update its case numbers weekly on Fridays on its website.

“Some people have asked the question, “Why aren’t we posting data every day?’” Schofield said in a video shared on the school system’s social media platforms. “And the reason is, we spent 19 months answering multiple questions almost every day on the data, which, unless you know the nuance and the stories behind that data, don’t make a lot of sense, so we will continue to post our data weekly. … I go to bed at night looking at the data, I get up in the morning looking at the data. We look at the data several times throughout the day.”

As of Aug. 12, the positivity rate overall in Hall County is 15.3%, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Northeast Georgia Health System is treating 183 COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 13, which has surpassed the second wave record hit a year ago of 170. The overall record was 355 in January. More data is available at gainesvilletimes.com/coronavirus.