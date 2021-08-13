Cancel
Evans, CO

Man Shot, Has Car Stolen Outside Animal Hospital

By Logan Smith
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7J9b_0bQydbbQ00

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 19-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday night following a shooting outside an animal hospital where the man had brought his dog to be treated.

The shooting victim told police he was confronted by two men in the parking lot who shot him and took his car.

A spokesman with the Evans Police Department told CBS4 that the department’s officers responded to the Pet Emergency Hospital, 3629 23rd Avenue in Evans, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to North Colorado Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22s5X5_0bQydbbQ00

(credit: CBS)

Meanwhile, the suspects were still at large Friday morning. The car, a 2016 Nissan Sentra bearing Colorado temporary tag 3267942, is also still missing. One suspect is described as a hispanic male with a heavy build who was wearing a white sweatshirt and red T-shirt. The other suspect was a male wearing all black clothing.

Commander Dan Ranous with the Evans Police Department said investigators were actively looking into any connection between the suspects and the victim.

“There are other circumstances investigators have identified that lead us to believe there is no continuing threat to the public,” Ranous stated. He would not elaborate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLKEM_0bQydbbQ00

(credit: CBS)

Ranous confirmed the victim’s dog was being treated at the animal hospital.

