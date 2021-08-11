Should BBC Television mention on air coverage of an event which is shown on a rival FTA channel?
This has come about following an announcement when the final events of Tokyo 2020 were concluded and Clare Balding mentioned coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year and the Paris (Summer) Olympics in 2024 "will be on BBC television, radio and online". However, when it came to the Paralympics later this month, she stated the coverage "will be on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website".forums.digitalspy.com
