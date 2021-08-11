Should BBC Television mention on air coverage of an event which is shown on a rival FTA channel?

The closing ceremony, given a solid 2½ hours on BBC One on Sunday, was a fair representation of the Tokyo Games as experienced on television. There were moments of wonder, of strangeness. There was an overall sensation that the absence of fans, and the nagging question of whether the Olympics ought to be on at all, might be temporarily – but never entirely – forgotten. On the BBC, Andrew Cotter and Hazel Irvine were game as ever, mining Wikipedia for factoids and managing to capture that mixture of awe, bafflement and affection that these events should engender.