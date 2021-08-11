[DATE CHANGE] 2021 Sababa Rescheduled to 2022
Sababa, the Jewish Arts & Culture Festival, originally planned for October 10, 2021, has been tentatively rescheduled for October 16, 2022. Sababa is a joint project of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the J. The outdoor festival showcases the vibrancy of contemporary Jewish culture. The festival features local, regional and national visual art exhibitors, culinary experiences, and musical performances, as well as activities from local Jewish organizations.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0