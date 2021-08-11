Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

[DATE CHANGE] 2021 Sababa Rescheduled to 2022

By Marla Stoker
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSababa, the Jewish Arts & Culture Festival, originally planned for October 10, 2021, has been tentatively rescheduled for October 16, 2022. Sababa is a joint project of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the J. The outdoor festival showcases the vibrancy of contemporary Jewish culture. The festival features local, regional and national visual art exhibitors, culinary experiences, and musical performances, as well as activities from local Jewish organizations.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Health And Safety#Sababa#Covid#President Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy