Amelia County, VA

13160 Clementown Rd, Amelia, VA 23002

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Country! This beautiful low maintenance Ranch Home with a country porch is located on 1.837 private acres. As you enter the Living Room, you are are greeted by a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and new Luxury Vinyl Flooring. The spacious eat-in kitchen features oak cabinets, new luxury vinyl flooring, a pantry, a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher that all convey. The laundry closet is tucked away on the far side of the room. The Primary bedroom has new Luxury Vinyl Flooring, a ceiling fan, two closets and a recently renovated primary full bathroom. The two additional bedrooms feature new luxury Vinyl flooring, closets, and share the recently renovated hall bathroom. An extra linen closet in the hallway provides extra storage space. The back on the home has a nice deck and large yard for fun activities (swing set conveys). New Luxury Vinyl Flooring in all main rooms 2021, Bathrooms renovated in 2020, new water pressure tank in 2020.

