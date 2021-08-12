Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nottoway County, VA

102 GUY Ave, Nottoway, VA 23930

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a cute Doll House!! This darling bungalow is outfitted with custom colors in the spacious open living room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors, the open Dining Room with hardwood floors, a Primary Bedroom with hardwood floors and closet, the 2nd first floor bedroom and the kitchen. The side/utility room/ pantry is very convenient for storage. The finished upstairs room is a perfect 3rd bedroom and/or flex room/office. Enjoy the wonderful yard, garage and side porch.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nottoway County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Room#Hardwood#Doll House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy