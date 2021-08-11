Rising Generation

(Editor’s Note: Lindsey Freeburn has lived in the valley for nine years and has become increasingly involved in the issues impacting her and the generation of young people trying to make a life in the community. A WCU graduate, Lindsey has lived at both ends of the valley and has held a variety of positions with local organizations and businesses. Lindsey also holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and draws inspiration from her personal, educational, and professional pursuits. We asked her to contribute her insights and opinions on a somewhat regular basis to the CB News. We look forward to reading her point of view…—Mark Reaman)