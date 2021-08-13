Westport musician's PSA aims to get more people vaccinated
" A Westport musician and composer will put out a public service announcement aimed to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. Songwriter Paul Hampton wrote "Brave As A Butterfly," which is being released next week. Hampton's songs have been recorded by Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Hampton tells News 12 the song is a metaphor about every American who has died of COVID-19 because somebody, somewhere, didn't get the shot. COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he'll be calling on the rest of the country over the next few weeks to embrace Hampton's message and share it with others. Hampton, who has acted in films such as "Lady Sings the Blues," is ranked as one of the greatest 100 architects of American rock 'n' roll. He says he hopes his greatest legacy will be spreading the message to get vaccinated. "
Comments / 0