Westport, NY

Westport musician's PSA aims to get more people vaccinated

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

" A Westport musician and composer will put out a public service announcement aimed to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. Songwriter Paul Hampton wrote "Brave As A Butterfly," which is being released next week. Hampton's songs have been recorded by Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Hampton tells News 12 the song is a metaphor about every American who has died of COVID-19 because somebody, somewhere, didn't get the shot. COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he'll be calling on the rest of the country over the next few weeks to embrace Hampton's message and share it with others. Hampton, who has acted in films such as "Lady Sings the Blues," is ranked as one of the greatest 100 architects of American rock 'n' roll. He says he hopes his greatest legacy will be spreading the message to get vaccinated. "

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

