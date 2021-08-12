Cancel
Redistricting battle officially begins in Wisconsin with release of census data

By Laurel White
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partisan battle over Wisconsin’s next round of redistricting officially began with the release of 2020 U.S. Census data to states. Though high-level numbers were released in April, the data released now includes the numbers necessary for local and state governments to begin drawing the next set of government district maps across the Wisconsin. Local governments will be in charge of maps for city and county government, while state lawmakers will draw new district lines for the state’s 99 Assembly seats, 33 Senate seats and eight congressional districts. The maps will be in effect for 10 years after they are drawn.

