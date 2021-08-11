Take an Art Tour via Bike in Fort Collins Colorado

There’s perhaps no better spot in Colorado to take an art tour via your bike than the Choice City. Fort Collins is a Platinum-rated Bicycle Friendly Community and maintains more than 200 miles of dedicated bike lanes and 50 miles of marked or signed bike routes. What’s even better is the city is home to a plethora of public art, from colorful pianos awaiting passersby nimble fingers to sculptures, murals, and even play structures that double as art. Explore and learn about Fort Collins’ family-friendly bikeways, parks, natural areas, neighborhoods, and public art by visiting some of the impressive art displays detailed below. Make it a game and download your very own Bikeway Bingo cards.