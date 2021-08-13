Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New Atlantic storm expected to become ‘Grace’ this weekend

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceFmz_0bQrotUe00

On the heels of Tropical Depression Fred, a new storm is brewing in the central Atlantic expected to organize into Tropical Storm Grace this weekend.

The system is just over 2,000 miles from Florida and is moving west at 21 mph, which is a pretty fast pace for a developing storm.

The current motion would place the storm near the Lesser Antilles and Leeward Islands early Sunday, likely as a weak tropical storm.

A tropical storm watch is active for Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcBvl_0bQrotUe00

By early next week, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a tropical storm with winds at 50 mph near Hispaniola, a similar path taken by Fred earlier this week.

Grace is forecast to move in the general direction of the Greater Antilles and perhaps the Bahamas by the middle of next week.

It’s too soon to tell what kind of impacts, if any, the storm would have on the U.S. mainland.

Model plots generally lie within the National Hurricane Center forecast cone through the next five days.

Count on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated on the storm through the weekend and into next week.

Meanwhile, make sure to stay updated on Tropical Depression Fred this weekend as the storm brings the potential for flooding rain for parts of our area.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? The best time to get ready is now when things are quiet! If you’re not sure where to get started check out the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Guide online here.

The NBC2 weather app is now available for both Apple and Android devices. Download the iPhone/iPad version here, and the Android version here.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Storm#Extreme Weather#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tropical Storm Grace forecast to become hurricane with 80 mph winds

Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday and generate 80 mph winds as it approaches the coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The storm, currently producing 50 mph winds, is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday after it clears the Cayman Islands and approaches Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. After losing power over the ...
EnvironmentPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Grace Now a Tropical Storm, Expected to Become a Hurricane

There is some good news and some bad news out of the tropics early this morning. The bad news is that since we visited yesterday the National Hurricane Center has tracked the landfall of tropical storm Fred, the formation of tropical storm Henri, and the strengthening of now tropical storm Grace.
EnvironmentFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Tropical Storm Grace drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

Tropical Storm Grace is drenching Haiti just two days after a powerful earthquake struck the impoverished Caribbean nation. The tropical depression regained storm status overnight on Monday, adding to the misery of the thousands of people who lost loved ones, were injured or became homeless. The storm arrived as officials...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Center Of Fred Out Of Florida As Grace Now Forecast To Become Tropical Storm On Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Fred has moved into extreme southeastern Alabama. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Fred was 10 miles east of Dothan, Alabama. Fred is moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph, and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center of Fred will move across western and northern Georgia on Tuesday, across the southern Appalachian Mountains on Tuesday night, and into the central Appalachians by early Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is...
EnvironmentWXYZ

Tropical Storm Grace drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

Tropical Storm Grace is drenching Haiti just two days after a powerful earthquake struck the impoverished Caribbean nation. The tropical depression regained storm status overnight on Monday, adding to the misery of the thousands of people who lost loved ones, were injured or became homeless. The storm arrived as officials...
EnvironmentPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Grace Now a Tropical Storm, Expected to Become a Hurricane

There is some good news and some bad news out of the tropics early this morning. The bad news is that since we visited yesterday the National Hurricane Center has tracked the landfall of tropical storm Fred, the formation of tropical storm Henri, and the strengthening of now tropical storm Grace.
EnvironmentWPMI

Active Atlantic with Fred, Grace, and Henri

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Landfall of Tropical Storm Fred was at 2:15 Central time with winds of 65mph. The location was Cape San Blas, which is just east of Mexico Beach, or just west of Apalachicola. It travels northward along the Alabama-Georgia line tonight only slowly weakening, continuing threats of high wind, flooding, and isolated tornadoes there and to the east.
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Hall out of tornado watch, flash food watch continues

The Hall County area remains under a flash food watch until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the National Weather Service. Hall is part of 20 Georgia counties keeping an eye on the weather, as Tropical Storm Fred, now downgraded to a depression, bears down on the Southeast. The...
EnvironmentPort Arthur News

Expected hurricane-strength Grace set for landfall this weekend

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to become a hurricane as it heads west towards the Yucatan Peninsula. The forecast track, according to the National Weather Service, keeps it moving west, reaching Mexico late Friday or early Saturday. The only impact in Southeast Texas will be above-normal tides at the end...
EnvironmentCNBC

Fred drenches the U.S. Southeast, while Grace again becomes a tropical storm

Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it spread heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia. Flash flooding and mudslides were possible in mountainous areas as it moves toward the mid-Atlantic states. Meanwhile, reconnaissance aircraft found Grace regained tropical...
Environmentyaleclimateconnections.org

Strengthening Tropical Storm Grace expected to become a hurricane

After punishing Haiti and the Dominican Republic overnight with heavy rain while still a tropical depression, Grace strengthened into a tropical storm Tuesday morning, then pounded Jamaica and eastern Cuba with heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon. At 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Grace was located along the northern coast of Jamaica,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy