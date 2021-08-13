New Atlantic storm expected to become ‘Grace’ this weekend

On the heels of Tropical Depression Fred, a new storm is brewing in the central Atlantic expected to organize into Tropical Storm Grace this weekend.

The system is just over 2,000 miles from Florida and is moving west at 21 mph, which is a pretty fast pace for a developing storm.

The current motion would place the storm near the Lesser Antilles and Leeward Islands early Sunday, likely as a weak tropical storm.

A tropical storm watch is active for Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat.

By early next week, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a tropical storm with winds at 50 mph near Hispaniola, a similar path taken by Fred earlier this week.

Grace is forecast to move in the general direction of the Greater Antilles and perhaps the Bahamas by the middle of next week.

It’s too soon to tell what kind of impacts, if any, the storm would have on the U.S. mainland.

Model plots generally lie within the National Hurricane Center forecast cone through the next five days.

