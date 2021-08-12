Federal backing needed for precision agriculture

▶️ Listen to this article now. Crispy vegetation, scant rainfall, and an intense fire season makes it clear, Bonner County is experiencing drought. The Idaho Department of Water Resources classifies drought as a “slow-moving hazard” that can result in damage and losses comparable to other natural disasters like hurricanes. Drought is mainly characterized by a lack of precipitation, not by hot and dry weather patterns. It is pegged as affecting the most people compared to all other natural disasters in the last 40 years, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.