Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Federal backing needed for precision agriculture

By Staff Report
thecharlottegazette.com
 4 days ago

Until the costs associated with precision agriculture become affordable, farmers are calling for support as they lead the industry’s transition to its future. Essex County grain grower Scott Mundie said he’s one of many farmers who are using precision agriculture to implement technologically innovative conservation practices. His family hosted a precision agriculture roundtable conversation about their farm heritage and modern conservation efforts July 22. They met with farm equipment specialists, representatives from state soil and water conservation districts, State Conservationist Dr. Edwin Martinez-Martinez and officials from the U.S Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The event was organized by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

www.thecharlottegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Agriculture#Department Of Agriculture#Water Resources#Farm Bureau#State#Nrcs#Mundies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Opinion: Revisit Seed Company Mergers, Open Markets for Farmers

On July 9, the White House released an ambitious executive order to increase competition in many sectors of the American economy. I, like many other agricultural producers, was quite happy to see agriculture as one of the sectors put under a microscope. The Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the...
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Farm, ranch labor shortage magnified by rural declines

Rural America lost more population in the latest census, highlighting an already severe worker shortage in the nation’s farming and ranching regions and drawing calls from those industries for immigration reform to help ease the problem. The census data released last week showed that population gains in many rural areas...
AgriculturePhys.org

Improving soil carbon measurements empowers African farmers

The amount of carbon in farm soils is important to farmers. Soils with high carbon contents tend to provide better yields. They also tend to have more resilience to weather-related crop failure. But measuring the amount of carbon in soil can be expensive and involve several steps. That can make it hard to collect this critical information in regions like sub-Saharan Africa.
Illinois Statekmaland.com

Conservation Policy and Cash Rented Farms

(KMAland) -- Farms in the state of Illinois and around the nation are getting bigger. These farms have grown, generally speaking, by renting rather than purchasing additional acres and it has created a conservation policy issue. Bigger farms, even average-sized grain farms, have a tougher time transitioning to different cropping...
Bonner County, IDBonner County Daily Bee

USDA offers drought assistance for farmers, producers

▶️ Listen to this article now. Crispy vegetation, scant rainfall, and an intense fire season makes it clear, Bonner County is experiencing drought. The Idaho Department of Water Resources classifies drought as a “slow-moving hazard” that can result in damage and losses comparable to other natural disasters like hurricanes. Drought is mainly characterized by a lack of precipitation, not by hot and dry weather patterns. It is pegged as affecting the most people compared to all other natural disasters in the last 40 years, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Agricultureaustincountynewsonline.com

Grazing Cattle Can Reduce Agriculture’s Carbon Footprint

Ruminant animals like cattle contribute to the maintenance of healthy soils and grasslands, and proper grazing management can reduce the industry’s carbon emissions and overall footprint, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist. Richard Teague, Ph.D., professor emeritus in the Department Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management and senior scientist...
Columbia County, PALancaster Farming

Farmers Discuss Benefits of Planting Into Living Cover

CATAWISSA, Pa. — When it comes to experimenting with planting corn and soybeans into a living cover crop, Mark Rohrbach isn’t afraid to plant in plain sight. Rather than hide a cover crop test in a back field to keep any mistakes out of view, Rohrbach takes the opposite approach on his Columbia County farm.
Essex County, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Essex County farmer makes case for more federal support during precision ag roundtable

CARET—Until the costs associated with precision agriculture become affordable, farmers are calling for support as they lead the industry’s transition to its future. Essex County grain grower Scott Mundie said he’s one of many farmers who are using precision agriculture to implement technologically innovative conservation practices. His family hosted a precision agriculture roundtable conversation about their farm heritage and modern conservation efforts on July 22. They met with farm equipment specialists, representatives from state soil and water conservation districts, State Conservationist Dr. Edwin Martinez-Martinez and officials from the U.S Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The event was organized by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
Agriculturetheenergymix.com

Standardization Needed for Carbon Credits in U.S. Agriculture

Experts are calling for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to standardize and regulate the currently “uncertain” protocols for carbon credit programs. “There is considerable variation in how these protocols define carbon credits, and there’s an intense debate among scientists and others about which are rigorous and which are, frankly, not trustworthy,” reports Politico.
Agriculturewaynecountynews.net

Agricultural News: UT AgResearch Announces New Precision Livestock Farming Initiative

It’s no secret that Tennessee farmers and agricultural industries across the state are invested in livestock production, particularly beef cattle, as well as poultry. To help them keep pace with the changing technologies involved, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has dedicated a new research and extension initiative: UT Precision Livestock Farming.
AgricultureNewswise

Farmers Reap Rewards of Using Cover Crops

Newswise — The longer farmers use cover crops, the more likely they are to see the benefits and to use the conservation practice on a higher percentage of their farmland, according to a survey of eastern South Dakota producers. Cover crops, which are planted after harvesting the cash crop, help...
Agriculturelchaimmagazine.com

The Technology of Agriculture

A group of former Israeli intelligence experts are in the midst of revolutionizing the fruit-tree farming industry around the world, utilizing their know-how, along with some of the most advanced agriculture technology (“agtech”) on the planet. With the use of drones, satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and plain-old boots on the...
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

Hyper-Precision Planting Systems

ReEnvision Ag is a startup whose mission is to solve problems in commercial agriculture. In addition, ReEnvision Ag hopes to create sustainable food sources that do not hurt the environment. One of the startup's latest ventures is creating a planter system that places seeds using a cone-shaped dibble - which...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. corn and soybean crops go backward, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions drop. Overall, both crops’ progress remains only slightly above their five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 73% of its corn crop in the dough stage vs. 68% five-year average. Also, 22% of the nation’s corn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy