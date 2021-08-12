Federal backing needed for precision agriculture
Until the costs associated with precision agriculture become affordable, farmers are calling for support as they lead the industry’s transition to its future. Essex County grain grower Scott Mundie said he’s one of many farmers who are using precision agriculture to implement technologically innovative conservation practices. His family hosted a precision agriculture roundtable conversation about their farm heritage and modern conservation efforts July 22. They met with farm equipment specialists, representatives from state soil and water conservation districts, State Conservationist Dr. Edwin Martinez-Martinez and officials from the U.S Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The event was organized by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.www.thecharlottegazette.com
Comments / 0