Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

12 Colleges That Cover 100% of Your Financial Aid

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Some colleges and universities are doing their part to lessen the student loan burden that many graduates are facing by providing loan-free financial aid packages. No-loan institutions offer financial aid packages that feature a combination of grants, scholarships, work-study aid and other components that allow students to attend without having to worry about graduating with debt.

Dive In: Explore the Cost of Education in the United States
Read More: What It Really Costs To Attend America's Top 50 Colleges

"No-loan schools are basically telling students of modest or even extremely low income that they should apply if they have the grades and extracurricular [activities] to be considered, and that they don't have to worry about the high price tag as long as they are able to get accepted," Kevin Ladd, chief operating officer and co-creator of Scholarships.com, told U.S. News.

While this does not mean these schools are free to attend, it does mean that these institutions aim to cover each family’s demonstrated financial need -- the difference between the cost of attendance and the expected family contribution -- so that loans aren't required to make up the difference.

Here are 12 schools that meet students' full financial needs with no loans.

Last updated: Aug. 12, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178xQ6_0bQr7uwT00

Amherst College

On its financial aid website, Amherst states that "we meet 100% of our students’ demonstrated need." And in fact, the majority of its students -- regardless of background -- are able to graduate without student loans. The school states that 75% of Amherst graduates in the class of 2020 graduated with no student loan debt.

If You Use Loans: A Look at the Grim Reality for Student Loan Borrowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKZsz_0bQr7uwT00

Bowdoin College

Bowdoin meets the full demonstrated need of every student with grants instead of loans, and nearly half of all enrolled students (48%) receive aid, according to its latest financial aid stats.

Find Out: Which Degrees Are Still Worth the Investment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zb6yD_0bQr7uwT00

Brown University

Brown's website states that "100% of every student’s demonstrated need is met with an initial package that includes scholarship and work only -- no loans."

Read More: Are ‘Elite’ Colleges Worth the Cost? Experts Weigh In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAIiY_0bQr7uwT00

Columbia University

Columbia University's financial aid packages meet 100% of the demonstrated financial need for all first-years and transfers pursuing their first degree and do not include student loans.

"Our need-based aid is in the form of grants and student work only. Loans are not used to meet financial need or included in initial financial aid awards," the university states on its site.

See: 6 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Filling Out Your Federal Financial Aid Form

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZh7Y_0bQr7uwT00

Davidson College

Davidson's trust enables the university to provide no-loan financial aid packages: "Through The Davidson Trust, we meet 100% of your calculated financial need entirely through grants and student employment. Our financial aid packages do not include a loan component, but you have the option of borrowing educational loans as a matter of personal choice," the school states.

Check Out: A Look at Americans’ Student Loan Debt by State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtWjk_0bQr7uwT00

Harvard University

Harvard promises that 100% of its students can graduate debt-free.

"The Griffin Financial Aid Office provides need-based aid that allows us to bring the best students to Harvard, regardless of their ability to pay," the university states on its site. "Twenty percent of students pay nothing to attend, and more than half receive need-based scholarships. So, yes — you can afford Harvard."

Check Out: How Gen Z Plans To Avoid Student Loans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSOvX_0bQr7uwT00

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT's financial aid packages are based on a student's full need and do not include loans: "Full need means that we meet 100% of your family’s calculated need through scholarships, grants and student employment," the school states.

Discover: How To Ask Your College for More Financial Aid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8bEb_0bQr7uwT00

Pomona College

"For eligible students, the Offer of Financial Aid is composed of grant aid and a modest student employment allotment," the college states on its financial aid site. "While loans are available, Pomona does not use loans to meet a student's financial need."

Find Out: 21 Budgeting Tips for College Students

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EpNM_0bQr7uwT00

Princeton University

"If offered admission, Princeton will meet 100% of your demonstrated financial need with grant aid," the university states on its site.

Families with an income of $65,000 or below qualify for a grant to cover full tuition, residential college fee, room and board.

Take Note: 15 College Degrees That Won’t Make You Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lR8o_0bQr7uwT00

Stanford University

"We meet the full demonstrated need, without loans, for every admitted undergrad who qualifies for financial assistance," Stanford states on its website.

Discover: What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Fb8V_0bQr7uwT00

Swarthmore College

Swarthmore meets full need and offers loan-free financial aid, though students must participate in work-study.

"Our financial aid awards consist of grants (which do not need to be repaid) and include the expectation that students will work in a part-time campus-based job," the college states on its site.

Take a Look: 10 Online Colleges With the Most Affordable Bachelor’s Degrees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355I5z_0bQr7uwT00

Washington and Lee

"Washington and Lee University will meet 100% of the institutionally determined need for all students entirely through grants and student employment. No loans will be included in your financial aid award to meet your calculated need," the school states on its site.

More From GOBankingRates

All schools on this list are sourced from the U.S. News list of schools that meet full financial need with no loans.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 12 Colleges That Cover 100% of Your Financial Aid

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swarthmore College#Pomona College#Federal Student Loans#Scholarships Com#U S News#Amherst College On#Bowdoin College Bowdoin#Americans#Mit#Princeton#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
AdvocacyMic

Donors that pay off student loans, freeing you from Sallie Mae's death grip

For many of us, student loan debt can feel like a bit of a roller coaster. Yay! Graduation. Yikes! Drowning in student loan debt. Yay! There’s growing political support for student loan cancellation. Yikes! Not for all borrowers and all amounts. Trying to figure out how to repay your student loans in this atmosphere can be emotionally exhausting, regardless of how universal the concept of borrowing for education is. A Federal Reserve report from 2021 shows 30% of all adults took out loans to pay for school.
CollegesCNET

Education Department will forgive $5.8 billion in loans for some students

Student loan debt reached $1.7 trillion in 2020, and Democratic leaders have pushed for President Joe Biden's administration to forgive many of those loans. The Department of Education says it'll cancel billions of student debt, but only for certain individuals. 323,000 borrowers with total and permanent disabilities (TPD) will have...
CollegesPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most Overpriced College in Your State, According to Data

Higher education has long been touted as one of the main keys to living a successful life. And while that may be true, there is no denying that college is expensive. Not to mention the substantial debt many students take on in order to earn a degree. With that in mind, we wanted to find out what the most expensive colleges are in the country—specifically when it comes to how much value you get for the money you spend.
Collegesfox29.com

Several colleges, universities cancel tuition debt for students for COVID-19 relief

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to overshadow the economy, many colleges and universities are easing the financial burden of their students and canceling tuition debts. City University of New York announced last month that it is using federal coronavirus relief funds to erase up to $125 million in debt and unpaid fees for more than 50,000 students who were enrolled during the pandemic.
Collegeswealthmanagement.com

Elite Colleges Offer Students Cash, Ski Passes to Ease Campus Housing Crunch

(Bloomberg)—Colleges are preparing for a flood of students returning to on-campus dorm life this semester, after many spent the past year studying remotely. One problem? There’s not enough housing for everyone. Undergrads looking forward to resuming in-person classes will be jostling for space with 20-somethings who took a year off,...
Collegesbloomberglaw.com

Black Colleges Invest Covid Funds in Scrapping Student Balances

Historically Black colleges and universities are using an influx of Covid relief cash to forgive student balances while recovering from the pandemic. At least 20 HBCUs have cleared student account balances for the majority of the 2020-2021 academic school year after seeing a 5% drop in enrollment during the pandemic, straining systems already facing historic financial crunches. Administrators said the moves are essential to aid students through the pandemic because graduates of historically Black colleges typically carry more student loans than those who graduate from predominantly White schools.
EconomyDaily Trojan

Middle-class Latinx students are struggling to pay back student loans

A middle-class Latinx couple, both teachers, live in the suburbs with two young adult children. Their total annual income is over $110,000; consequently, they face the obstacle of not qualifying to receive adequate financial aid for their kids who attend college. The couple’s daughter spent four years at UC Davis and amassed over $35,000 of debt and will take out even more student loans to get her master’s degree. Meanwhile, their son was granted a scholarship at USC but has still taken out over $2,000 in student loans.
BusinessAOL Corp

College in America is 'engineering its own meltdown' with tuition inflation

A new study argues that skyrocketing college costs are a result of university leadership not prioritizing college affordability over profit. The report by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA), which looked at data from more than 1,500 four-year public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities, found that even though institutional spending has risen over the years alongside tuition, four-year graduation rates have not kept up.
CollegesWorld Economic Forum

How historically Black universities and colleges are drivers of U.S. growth

Since the first higher-education institution for Black Americans in the U.S. was founded in 1837, HBCUs have been supporting and educating students of colour. Out of all bachelor degrees awarded to Black students in the U.S., 17% of these were achieved at HBCUs. A recent McKinsey report has highlighted the...
EducationRichmond.com

Editorial: Is financial aid well spent?

Some recurrent issues regarding Virginia higher education are back in the news, along with a new twist on this one: state funding as based — or not — on the needs of low-income students. A recent report from Education Reform Now — a national think tank focusing on education, with...
Collegescommunityvoiceks.com

Black Colleges Across the Country Have Cancelled Millions in Student Debt

While federal lawmakers continue to negotiate a long-term solution to student loan debt, Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) nationwide have chosen to take matters into their own hands to eliminate their students from debt. The CARES Act provided relief to several HBCUs; Langston University, Lincoln University, Hampton University, and...
Oakland, CAKTVU FOX 2

Mills College trustee gets access to college's financial condition

OAKLAND, Calif. - A judge again temporarily blocked Mills College from merging with Northeastern University and ordered the troubled Oakland college to turn over financial documents to an alumnae trustee. The ruling Monday by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Pulido grants Viji Nakka-Cammauf, an alum and voting member of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy