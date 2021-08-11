5 Times Karen Huger Served Looks In Grand Dame Fashion

As the self-proclaimed Grand Dame of Potomac, Karen Huger has two jobs she takes very seriously: slaying and keeping the girls in check while collecting a check. The Real Housewives Of Potomac star is a fan favorite on the show because she is always ready to verbally spar with her costars (aka Gizelle Bryant) and always gives us a memorable look. From her perfect blonde tresses to her sizzling styling moments every Sunday night on Bravo, Karen Huger gives life to the expression, aging like fine wine.