Potomac, MD

5 Times Karen Huger Served Looks In Grand Dame Fashion

By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
praisedc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the self-proclaimed Grand Dame of Potomac, Karen Huger has two jobs she takes very seriously: slaying and keeping the girls in check while collecting a check. The Real Housewives Of Potomac star is a fan favorite on the show because she is always ready to verbally spar with her costars (aka Gizelle Bryant) and always gives us a memorable look. From her perfect blonde tresses to her sizzling styling moments every Sunday night on Bravo, Karen Huger gives life to the expression, aging like fine wine.

