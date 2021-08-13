Which cities grew the most in Hall County, according to 2020 census

Shoppers fill the parking lot at the Publix Supermarket at Friendship Springs Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Flowery Branch. The latest census numbers show Hall County population has grown 13% since 2010, but the biggest increase is in South Hall. Braselton grew 78% and Flowery Branch 65%. - photo by Scott Rogers

South Hall County has seen huge growth in the last 10 years, confirmed by the first set of county and city population data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday, Aug. 13.

The two fastest growing cities in the county — with populations greater than 5,000 — were Braselton and Flowery Branch. Data was not released on cities with populations under 5,000.

Data compiled by Redistricting Data Hub — a nonpartisan, independent project started by the Fair Representation in Redistricting Initiative — show the county had a few cities that were some of the fastest growing in the state since 2010. Braselton was the sixth fastest growing city by percentage change in population at 78%, Flowery Branch was the ninth fastest at 65% and Buford was 16th, increasing in population by 40%.

The latest census numbers show Hall County population has grown 13% since 2010, but the biggest increase is in South Hall. Braselton grew 78% and Flowery Branch 65%. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville also saw significant growth, increasing in population by 25% since 2010. Hall County’s largest city now has a population of 42,296. In 10 years, the city added 8,492 people, the 13th highest population increase in raw numbers in the state.

Hall County increased in total population by 13%, now with a population of 203,136. This shows slightly faster growth than the state, which saw a 10.6% increase in population.

Full demographic data, which will include race and ethnicity, voting-age population, occupied and vacant housing units and those living in group quarters, is expected to be released on Monday, Aug. 16.