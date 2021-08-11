Cancel
Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor Team Up On New Version Of Elfman’s ‘True’

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor have joined forces on a brand new version of “True”, one of the singles from Elfman’s new double album, Big Mess, which was released in June. The song's video was also released yesterday (Wednesday, August 11th). Elman said, “This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever...

wfav951.com

Musicofficialcharts.com

Maneskin team up with Iggy Pop for new version of I Wanna Be Your Slave

Måneskin have teamed up with rock legend Iggy Pop for a new version of their hit single I Wanna Be Your Slave. The rework of the track will be released on August 6. I Wanna Be Your Slave has so far reached Number 5 on the Official Singles Chart and logged seven weeks inside the Top 10.
Musicwfav951.com

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Her Take On Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Phoebe Bridgers is among the artists who contributed their version of a Metallica song to the upcoming album, The Metallica Blacklist, due out on September 10th. She has now shared her cover of “Nothing Else Matters,” which features contributions from frequent collaborators Marshall Vore and Rob Moose, according to Pitchfork.com.
Musicwfav951.com

Billy Idol Signs With Dark Horse, Announces New EP, Drops First Single

Billy Idol will release a new EP titled,The Roadside, on September 17th — and has already dropped the first single “Bitter Taste” via George Harrison's resurrected Dark Horse Records imprint now headed up by George's son, Dhani Harrison. The Roadside was produced by Butch Walker — best known for his work with Green Day and Weezer — with the album featuring Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens.
Musicwfav951.com

Paul McCartney Lets Fan Choose Monthly Spotify List

Paul McCartney has just uploaded a new 11-song Spotify playlist on his official PaulMcCartney.com site — and has let the fans choose the songs for August. Every month McCartney posts a new tracklisting with a specific theme, and this time polled the die-hard Wings and solo era aficionados for their favorite tracks.
MusicNME

Listen to a new extended version of The Weeknd’s ‘Take My Breath’

The Weeknd has shared an extended version of his latest single ‘Take My Breath’ – you can hear the new song below. Released last Friday (August 6), ‘Take My Breath’ is the first preview of the Toronto artist’s forthcoming follow-up to his 2020 album ‘After Hours’. The Weeknd has now...
Musicwfav951.com

Dave Grohl Reveals Pre-Show Rituals

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed a couple of his favorite pre-show rituals. Loudwire posted excerpts from his recent chat with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits. Grohl explained, “It's like one hour before the show, I open a Coors Light, and I'm...
wfav951.com

The Weeknd’s Next Album Inspired By Britney Spears And Others

For his latest single and next album, The Weeknd is getting inspiration from Britney Spears. During his Apple Music 1 radio show Memento Mor, he played songs that inspired his latest recordings. Included were: “Everytime” and “Toxic” from her 2003 album In the Zone. Spears' fourth studio LP contains similar electronic-laced dance-pop flavors to the disco production of The Weeknd's latest single “Take My Breath,”
Musicwfav951.com

Trivium Release New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Trivium have shared a new song and video from their upcoming 10th album, called The Court Of The Dragon, due out on October 8th. The song is called “Feast Of Fire.”. Paolo Gregoletto told Antimusic.com, “There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album. It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of 'Feast Of Fire,' sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey (Beaulieu) brought in . . . I had the words 'Feast Of Fire' written in my running list of notes for lyric ideas that I try to amass before we record. Something about the phrase stuck out to me. It felt like the missing piece of the story we were trying to tell with this album, a climactic moment and a real centerpiece for the narrative . . .”
Musicwfav951.com

Halestorm To Release New Single This Week

Halestorm are preparing to release a new song called “Back from the Dead” tomorrow (Wednesday, August 18th). The band has shared a look at some behind-the-scenes photos from the song's video with Heavy Consequence. The pictures include images of Lzzy Hale in a bodybag in the morgue, tools from the...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Keyshia Cole Shares Her Mother Frankie’s Beautiful Homegoing [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. R&B singer Keyshia Cole shared her mother, Frankie Lons, and their story with the world on her 1st reality show Keyshia: The Way It Is. Keyshia Cole through the think and thin always showed her love for her mother that was battling addiction. However Keyshia Cole’s worst nightmare came true on July 17th, Frankie’s 61st birthday when the equally reality television star passed away from an overdose.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
CelebritiesBlack Enterprise

Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother Frankie Lons to Rest, Releases Doves and Balloons at Funeral Service

Keyshia Cole laid her mother Frankie Lons to rest on Saturday, and shared a touching Instagram post with fans shortly after the funeral. “We will miss you,” the “Heaven Sent” songstress wrote in her caption on Monday. She reflected on her final farewell to Lons and added, “I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time, I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da (bank emoji).”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Music947wls.com

Kiss drops David Lee Roth from tour

Kiss has made it known that they do not want to tour with David Lee Roth anymore. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons said, “He was the ultimate frontman… And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.” The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I...
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!

