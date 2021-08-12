Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bear Hearts

visitmysmokies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBear Hearts is a cozy 1-Bedroom cabin nestled in a cul-de-sac in Trapper's Ridge Resort. The cabin has a wooded view with no cabins on either side, making it totally private. Great for honeymoon, anniversary, or small family getaway. Bear Hearts is just minutes away from the Parkway in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

www.visitmysmokies.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Keurig#Sevierville Bedrooms#Washer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Kodiak, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak Bear

Great trip to Kodiak, Alaska, and when visiting the top of a mountain to check out the big wind mills and the incredible views, we spotted this one, about 100 yards away. Close enough.
Travelvisitmysmokies.com

Cozy Bear Hideaway

Totally private, secluded mountain cabin offers a magnificent view of the mountains. Perfect for honeymooners or just a getaway with your special someone. Decorated with a mountain bear/fishing theme, you immediately feel at home in your mountain surroundings. King size bedroom with jacuzzi tub and full bath. Comfy loveseat and...
Lifestylevisitmysmokies.com

A Mountain Paradise

Relax and enjoy the breathtaking Smokey Mountain views from 2 beautifully furnished wooden decks. This cabin is located in the prestegious Starr Crest Resort on a very private street. This cabin is perfectly furnished with 2 Master bedrooms and baths. Features a pool table and air hockey table as well...
Gatlinburg, TNvisitmysmokies.com

3 Little Bears Lodge

3 bedroom, 3.5 bath log cabin overlooking the Smoky Mt. National Park!. Welcome to the 3 Little Bears Lodge in the mountains of Gatlinburg! New to VRBO!!. Nationally featured on The Travel Channel and Country's Best Log Homes magazine... A beautiful lodge with breathtaking views of the smoky mountains! It is a perfect getaway for a secluded mountain retreat, family vacation, golf trip, girls trip, or sports lodging.
Lifestylevisitmysmokies.com

Log Cabin in Smoky Mountain

Log Cabin has 2 BR 2 BA and can accommodate 10 guests comfortable. The most treasured beauty is on the second floor Bolth Queens beds have a mountain view to wake up too, and a private balcony to relax on. One feature separate master bedroom leading to wrap around porches...
Lifestylevisitmysmokies.com

Lover's Hideaway

Special Pricing! Winter/Spring $87 per night, Summer $95 per night, & Holidays $125 per night! Semi-secluded - Private Deck and Hot Tub. "Lover's Hideaway" is approximately 10 minutes from Pigeon Forge. Easy access to Wears Valley, Townsend and Cades Cove. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath cabin is all one level,...
Travelvisitmysmokies.com

Among The Clouds

Finally, a Smoky Mountain vacation as you dreamed it would be; spacious gated private mountain lot, custom built truly one of a kind three-level four bedroom post and beam constructed log lodge, inescapable and constantly renewing mountain scenery and views, Hot Tub overlooking a beautiful outdoor gas fire pit set against the backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains. Minutes to the Rocky Top Sports Complex, downtown Gatlinburg and all the area attractions – WOW! If the Ritz had vacation rentals this property would be their featured 4 bedroom. New Listing - lots of openings! Don't miss out! Book your stay NOW! We would love to welcome you to this incredible custom log cabin in The Smoky Mountains!
Heart Butte, MTPosted by
K96 FM

CELEBRATING Heart Butte Style

The Heart Butte Healing Celebration gets underway tomorrow, Friday, over on the reservation with tipi registration beginning at 5. The grand entries are slated for 7 o'clock. But wait! There's MORE!! A golf tournament's on tap over at the Easter Glacier golf course. The Healing Celebration will conclude on Sunday, with the Running Crane Breakfast at 7, with a Catholic mass at 10. The annual Crazy Dogs versus Veterans stick game's also scheduled for this Sunday.
Home & Garden6sqft

For $950K, this FiDi one-bedroom is big on closets and outdoor space

For under $1 million, this one-bedroom Financial District apartment sure has a lot to offer. The place itself isn’t huge at 583 square feet, but there’s a beautiful 230-square-foot terrace and a surprising amount of closet space. It’s located at the high-end Greenwich Club condo at 88 Greenwich Street. The...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Black Mountain, NCMcDowell News

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $189,000

Affordable and updated 3 bedroom home minutes from the heart of downtown Black Mountain! This urban farmstead offers a beautiful garden and chicken coop to create your own in town oasis! Sit a spell on the front porch or work on your next project in the semi finished workshop. 3 Bedroom two bath home with spacious living area. The seller has put much love and elbow grease into this home- Updates include newer metal roof, wood flooring, aluminum siding, and beautiful stonework in the kitchen! Seller to have new mini-split ductless hvac system installed 08/20. 3 minutes from the heart of Black Mtn. and great local spots like the Trail Head. Affordable inventory doesn't hit the market in a location like this very often! Showings start Saturday, schedule yours today!
Red Oak, IAvalleynewstoday.com

4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $129,000

1009 E Cherry St in Red Oak is a split foyer house with many beautiful updates. The updates include new carpet, new flooring, all new kitchen that has been opened up with a breakfast bar leading from the kitchen/dining to living room. The main floor also includes 2 bedrooms and an updated bath. The lower level has a family room, the third bedroom and possibly a 4th bedroom with garden level windows and bath with new vanity. The walk out lower level opens to the large nice open backyard that is behind the Inman School. The home went from being dated to bright and modern in a short amount of time. This home is a must see!
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Real EstateTravelPulse

Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite

Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Mediterranean Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Located in the Cypress Tower building, this Love Nest Butler Suite showcases spectacular views of Dickenson Bay from an oversized private balcony. The spacious bedroom has a four-poster, king-size bed and flat screen TV, while the living room features a fully-stocked wet bar and flat screen TV. The en-suite bathroom features two marble wash basins, a Roman whirlpool tub and a separate walk-in overhead rain shower. Guests also enjoy the services of a personal butler and 24-hour room service.
Coppell, TXDallas News

Take a look at this stylish 5-bedroom home in Coppell built in 2018

This Coppell home sits on a corner lot with plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities well-suited to family life. The home is 4,803 square feet with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Built in 2018, the home has contemporary and on-trend design elements like an all-white, clean and crisp design accented with blacks and browns.
Real EstatePosted by
The Week

6 stunning houses of glass

Oversize and floor-length windows wrap both stories of this four-bedroom home by architect Tom Babbitt. The open-plan house, built in 1970, includes a living room with redwood-beamed cathedral ceilings and fieldstone fireplace, skylit main bedroom, vintage kitchen, and second-floor deck with a spiral staircase to the back patio and lawn.
AnimalsHakai Magazine

The Language of Bears

Along the central coast of British Columbia, grizzly bears go by many names. In the Sgüüx̣s language spoken by the Kitasoo Nation and the Sm’algyax language of the Gitga’at Nation, they are known as medi’ik. And in the Haíɫzaqvḷa, It7Nuxalkmc, ‘Wuik̓ala, and Xai’xais languages, bears are called nan. The reasons for such differences of language, new research suggests, may be similar to the reasons that grizzly groups differ genetically in the region.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Apartment building turned into single family home

This structure used to be an apartment-building. It 2002 it was composed of seven apartments and had a whole different structure and function than it does now. Recently, the building was renovated and concerted into a single family home. As expected, the residence has everyone one would need and more. There’s a hot tub on the roof and a wine-tasting room in the basement. The rest of the building is composed of six bedrooms, five full baths, two partial baths and two kitchens and they are spread along five floors. Throughout the residence there are six working fireplaces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy