Aerospace & Defense

F-15 puts tracking-system-assisted missile on target

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron conducted the first-ever live fire of an Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile using an Infrared Search-and-Track system, here Aug. 5. The F-15C Eagle, equipped with a Legion Pod IRST Block 1.5 system successfully hitting a QF-16 aerial target. The...

MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Retired Frigate USS Ingraham Just Got Pummeled To Death During A Huge Navy Exercise

The last Oliver Hazard Perry class frigate ever built was blasted by various weapons, including the Marines' new Naval Strike Missiles. On August 15th, 2021, the U.S. Navy led the execution of a Sinking Exercise (SINKEX) off Hawaii as part of the ongoing and unprecedently massive Large Scale Exercise 2021. Not a whole lot is known about this SINKEX just yet, but multiple types of weapons were involved, including a Super Hornet-launched AGM-154 Joint Stand-Off Weapon (JSOW) and stealthy Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) launched from the Marine Corps' new unmanned ground-based launcher vehicles. P-8s were also involved, which could mean they employed AGM-84 Harpoons. There are likely a number of other weapons that were fired at the frigate, too, as is typically the case during SINKEXs, which are prized and infrequent training and developmental opportunities.
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

US Army Tests First Laser Weapon in a Combat Standoff

Drone swarms are the next big thing in warfare. From identifying targets to taking them down, drones are rapidly taking over major roles in warfare. But how does one build combat drones using mass-produced parts that are highly dispensable? Laser-powered weapons could address this issue, and the US Army recently tested them for the first time.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

General Atomics, Kratos win additional funds for Skyborg work

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Kratos have secured additional funding related to their work on the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Skyborg Vanguard programme, which seeks to develop autonomous combat aircraft. The USAF’s Fighters and Advanced Aircraft office awarded a contract option worth $13.2 million to Kratos and up to $7...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Say Hello to 'Dark Eagle,' the Army’s New Hypersonic Weapon

The U.S. Army's new hypersonic weapon system is officially named "Dark Eagle." Dark Eagle is the land-based counterpart of a weapon set to deploy on Navy destroyers and submarines. The weapon's 1,700-mile range will allow it to strike deep into China from a number of nearby countries. The U.S. Army...
ABC 4

Fighter jets to soar around Utah skies for training exercise

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – If you spot or hear any fighter jets in the skies, don’t worry, you’re not under attack! It’s only the Air Force conducting a weapons evaluation exercise. The testing program, also known as the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program (WESP), will run from August...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Army Gets Approval to Pursue Competition for Future Tactical UAS Program

The U.S. Army has received approval to transition the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System program to a competitive prototyping phase as part of efforts to replace its Shadow UAS, Defense News reported Monday. The Army Requirements Oversight Council cleared the requirements for the FTUAS program through an abbreviated capabilities development...
Aerospace & Defenseoklahoman.com

Tinker Air Force Base has new highest-ranking official

Oklahoma's new highest-ranking Air Force official took the reins Tuesday morning at Tinker Air Force Base. Maj. Gen. Tom D. Miller was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as Commander of Tinker Air Force Sustainment Center, taking over the position from retiring Lt. Gen. Donald "Gene" Kirkland. After a...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

First Japanese KC-46A Pegasus completes first in-flight refuel test

The first Boeing-built KC-46A tanker bound for use with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s KC-46A recently refueled another KC-46A tanker in the skies over Washington State. The tanker also successfully received fuel in return. “Refueling with the first Japan KC-46A is an important milestone for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force,”...
MilitaryFrontiersman

459th Airlift Squadron pilot exchanges aircraft for words

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan -- As she stepped off the bus in Tafraoute, Morocco, the oppressive heat overwhelmed her. This was going to be tougher than she had imagined. She walked toward the field hospital that sat in the middle of the scorching heat and it hit her this place was different from the coastal town she just left, where the breeze helped alleviate some of the intensity.
Cape Canaveral, FLspacecoastdaily.com

U.S. Space Force Establishes Second Field Command in L.A., Gen. Guetlein Assumes Command

The Space and Missile Systems Center, a long-time provider of premier space systems for national security and defense, forms the core of the new organization, which now includes Space Launch Delta 30, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and Space Launch Delta 45, Patrick Space Force Base/Cape Canaveral, Florida, realigning from Space Operations Command to SSC.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Edwards Airmen help beta test alternative fitness components

Airmen at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., are helping to beta test the new alternative fitness components announced by the Air Force in July 2021. Three other Air Force Materiel Command installations – Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Hill AFB, Utah; and Tinker AFB, Okla. – are also taking part in the program.
Aerospace & Defensenewsandguts.com

Image Of The Day: Air Force Cargo Jet Flies 640 Afghans To Safety In Desperate, Heroic Move

Many of the images out of Kabul today have been heartbreaking and infuriating as the people of Afghanistan reacted in panic to the Taliban’s rapid seizure of power. One image was particularly stunning, and it was taken inside a U.S. Air Force Globemaster C17 cargo jet. The C17 is a massive aircraft used to transport heavy military equipment and troops. On Monday, it was used to transport 640 people out of Kabul. That is about five times the number of people the plane is designed to carry, but hundreds of desperate Afghan civilians who been cleared to evacuate climbed aboard the plane before the ramp closed.

