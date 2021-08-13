adidas' Reebok Sale: Why It's Good News for the Boston-Brand
A few years back, I noticed a sneaker trend in Scotland and parts of Ireland where nationalists would hack off the Union Jack flag that sits inside the window box of their Reebok classics with a scalpel (or some other sharp apparatus). As an expatriated Brit who has little interest in politics back home these days, I found the bizarre ingenuity of it all kind of funny, but more interesting was the fact that people were prepared to try their hand at some Dr. Nick Riviera-esque surgery even if it meant potentially butchering their $70 purchase. There are similar kicks on the market, but classics just hit differently.
