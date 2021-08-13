Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jessie J shares health update on Meniere's disease battle

By George Costantino
Posted by 
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1p09_0bQocsBq00

Jessie J was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease back in December and since then has been dealing with a mystery throat ailment that makes it painful for her to sing. Now, she is giving fans another health update.

"Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with with [sic] ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is effecting [sic] my voice," the 33-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram Thursday, adding that she "sobbed" and let herself feel "the broken part of me."

"6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat," she continued of her struggle with Ménière’s disease -- a disorder affecting the inner ear that causes severe dizziness, ringing in the ear and hearing loss. "Some days are so much better than others."

The "Price Tag" singer continued: "95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on."

"I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me ‘how do you stay so positive all the time’ and truth is I don’t," she said. "I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy."

The "Bang Bang" singer then shared an empowering message to "anyone else going through a testing time, telling them, "I feel you. I see you. We will get through this."

Comments / 0

GMA

GMA

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Jessie J Shares Apology to Nicki Minaj Over “Bang Bang” Drama

Jessie J has shared a heartfelt apology to Nicki Minaj after the rapper called her out for getting the origin story of their 2014 hit Bang Bang wrong. In a recent interview with Glamour, the 33-year-old singer revealed that Max Martin shopped the song around to both her and Ariana Grande, and that the duo decided to just do it together.
Musicnickiswift.com

What's Really Going On With Jessie J And Nicki Minaj?

It's safe to say some of the best songs have come in the form of a collaboration between multiple artists. After all, who doesn't love when two of their favorite singers come together to make music? Songs like "Old Town Road," "WAP," "Blurred Lines," and Drake and Rihanna's "Work" are among the most successful of the past decade, as is Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Jessie J's 2014 hit "Bang Bang," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 3.
CelebritiesPosted by
Health

Jessie J Shares Photo of Her Shaved Head as an Emotional Tribute to a Fan Who Died of a Rare Disorder

Jessie J got plenty of attention in 2013 when she shaved her head on live TV. Now, she's bringing up the moment again—and for a devastating reason. The "I Want Love" singer shared a throwback snapshot of herself on Instagram with a shaved head over the weekend. In the photo, she's being kissed by Amy Knowles, a fan who recently died of a rare medical condition.
Musiczapgossip.com

Jessie J couldn’t believe her Bang Bang duet

Jessie J felt like she “won a competition” when she recorded ‘Bang Bang’ with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. The 33-year-old singer has apologised to Nicki after she claimed that the ‘Superbass’ hitmaker had “begged” to be on the song, after the rapper revealed she had been paid by her label to take part.
MusicFrankfort Times

Jessie J won't release new music until she is feeling 'better'

Jessie J won't release her new album until she has recovered from her mystery illness. The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has told fans they will have to wait until she is "better" for new music, after months of being in pain every day and feeling frustrated because it's having an impact on her voice, even though her vocal cords are not the issue.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Val Kilmer’s Kids Share an Update on Actor’s Cancer Battle

Val Kilmer courageously chronicles his battle with throat cancer in a new documentary, “Val.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kilmer’s children, Jack and Mercedes, who also appear in the film. Giving an update on the star’s health, Mercedes said, “He’s doing well… Still recovering... The recovery process is just as...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer Shares Shocking Update on Daughter Ali's Health Issues

If you're a longtime Teen Mom 2 fan, then you know that Leah Messer has been through an awful lot during her years in the spotlight. But despite Leah's struggles with addiction, her abusive childhood, and her messy divorces, the greatest struggles she's faced have had to do with her 12-year-old daughter Ali.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Corrects Jessie J After Rewriting "Bang Bang" History

She has often ignored mentions of her name in interviews, but Nicki Minaj surfaced on Thursday (August 5) evening to set a few things straight. Back in 2014, Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki took over the airwaves with their megahit single "Bang Bang," and in a recent interview with Glamour magazine, Jessie spoke on how the collaboration came to be.
MusicCosmopolitan

Nicki Minaj Says Jessie J's Story About How She Joined "Bang Bang" Isn't Exactly Accurate

Nicki Minaj is disputing Jessie J's recent story about her involvement with the song "Bang Bang." Jessie previously told Glamour the following version of events:. "Max Martin wrote 'Bang Bang,' and Ariana had been played it, I'd been played it, and we both loved it. We just said, 'Why don't we both do it?' So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this.' We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I'll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, 'How the fuck did I land this?' I literally felt like I'd won a competition."
Mental HealthAceShowbiz

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast is currently resting at home following her withdrawal from the gymnastics team final at Tokyo Olympics as she's suffering from the 'twisties.'. AceShowbiz - Wishing Simone Biles a speedy recovery. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast shared with fans that she's recovering from a painful dog bite. Taking to Instagram Story, Simone revealed that she suffered an injury on her finger.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jessie J Questions Nicki Minaj About The "Weird Energy" Between Them

It has been a rough day for Jessie J after the Barbz went on the attack. The British singer sat down for an interview where she spoke about collaborating with Nicki on "Bang Bang," mentioning that the rapper heard the Ariana Grande-assisted track and asked to be on it. However, Minaj was made aware of the story and took to Twitter to say that she never asked to be included, but she was played the song and paid for her addition.
Weight LossPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ News: Mykelti Reveals Baby Avalon Has Lost Weight

Alarming Sister Wives news has surfaced as Mykelti took to Instagram a week ago to reveal baby Avalon has lost weight. Is something wrong with Christine and Kody Brown’s granddaughter? Why is she losing weight? Fortunately, the new mother recognized how alarming her update was for Sister Wives fans. So, she proceeded to offer more information in the comments.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Patricia Altschul Shares an Update on Michael Kelcourse’s Health

Patricia Altschul is sharing a new update on Michael Kelcourse’s health. The Southern Charm matriarch recently took to Instagram to reveal how her longtime butler is doing over five months after he suffered from an acute spinal cord infarction, also known as a spinal cord stroke. On August 6, Patricia...
Weight Losscrossroadstoday.com

Jessie Cave’s heartbreaking costume fittings

Jessie Cave says she is terrified of fittings after a costume director implied she needed to lose weight. The 34-year-old actress refused to name the project but admitted the actions of the costume director left her deeply hurt and upset when they grabbed her stomach to indicate the need to drop some pounds.
Posted by
SELF

How Kristen Bell Uses This Clever Mental Health Trick With Her Daughters

Kristen Bell frequently talks about her mental health and the strategies she uses to maintain her mental well-being. And in a new interview with CNBC, Bell shared a great emotional-regulation strategy she uses for dealing with tough feelings—one that is so valuable, the mom of two is teaching it to her kids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy