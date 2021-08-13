Jessie J shares health update on Meniere's disease battle

Jessie J was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease back in December and since then has been dealing with a mystery throat ailment that makes it painful for her to sing. Now, she is giving fans another health update.

"Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with with [sic] ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is effecting [sic] my voice," the 33-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram Thursday, adding that she "sobbed" and let herself feel "the broken part of me."

"6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat," she continued of her struggle with Ménière’s disease -- a disorder affecting the inner ear that causes severe dizziness, ringing in the ear and hearing loss. "Some days are so much better than others."

The "Price Tag" singer continued: "95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on."

"I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me ‘how do you stay so positive all the time’ and truth is I don’t," she said. "I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday. But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy."

The "Bang Bang" singer then shared an empowering message to "anyone else going through a testing time, telling them, "I feel you. I see you. We will get through this."