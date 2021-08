MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says a decision on whether face masks will be required when classes resume will be made shortly after he meets with a medical task force on Monday. Classes resume on August 23rd which is a week from Monday. Unlike Broward, the decision is solely up to the Superintendent and does not require a School Board vote. Carvalho said last week he will listen closely to what his health and medical experts say. “I have obtained my training in biology and medical sciences and can not quite frankly depart from that position,” he said. “If we...