Recipes

1 Fruity Cake, 3 Ways

By Erin Jeanne McDowell
Food52
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis versatile, useful cake batter pairs beautifully with fresh or frozen fruit, making it perfect for dreaming up sweet treats all year long. But that’s not the only way this cake is flexible—it can also be made in a variety of different shapes and sizes. Try it as an upside-down cake, with the fruit acting as the gooey top layer. Or go for a super-easy skillet cake, with fruit studding the whole surface. Or try it as an easy loaf cake, hiding a layer of fruit in the center when you cut into it. Any way you slice it, this is a cake to turn to again and again.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Fruity#Upside Down Cake#Food Drink
