One co-worker reportedly shoots another to death at a Cache County construction site

Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot a co-worker to death at a construction site in Cache County. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, there was a dispute between a 59-year-old man and 29-year-old Arellano Nieto Yovani of Logan over “work issues.” The older man left the construction site in Millville, about 4 miles south of Logan, at about 9 a.m. and returned about 1 p.m. with a gun, according to police.