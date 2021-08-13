Cancel
Columbus, OH

Olentangy Liberty class of 2020: Gift of 'Nurture,' 'Bloom' murals meant to inspire growth

Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor its class gift, the Olentangy Liberty High School class of 2020 decided to leave beauty and inspiration to future generations of Patriots. As students return to classes to start the 2021-22 school year (the first day of classes is Aug. 19), most will experience their first viewing of a new mural inside the building by Columbus-based muralist Mandi “Miss Birdy” Caskey. This mural, as well as one completed last spring by Lucie Shearer, also based in Columbus, are together the gift from the OLHS class of 2020.

