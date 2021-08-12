From Free Pizza To Free Tuition, Colleges Try Everything To Get Students Vaccinated

Lee Wright was hard at work, constructing a nail salon near the abandoned hospital in Cairo, Ill., when Jody Johnson stopped by to introduce himself on a recent afternoon. Johnson, who works for the University of Illinois Extension program, chatted with Wright casually in the summertime heat. For Johnson, it was the first step to building trust in this city of fewer than 2,200 people, as extension programs across the U.S. — long valued in many rural communities for helping farmers and supporting 4-H clubs — expand their service to include educating the public about COVID-19 vaccines.