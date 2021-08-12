From Free Pizza To Free Tuition, Colleges Try Everything To Get Students Vaccinated
In late July, Jeremiah Monteiro, a rising sophomore at Purdue University, got a surprise visit from his school’s mascot. The black and yellow train, known as the Boilermaker Special, pulled up to Monteiro’s family home in Naperville, Ill., and Purdue officials presented the sophomore with a Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket worth $9,992, the equivalent of a year’s in-state tuition at the Indiana school.www.wbez.org
