What Supermodel Kate Bock Eats In A Day For Fuel & Glowing Skin

Actress Jenna Fischer, who is best known for her role as Pam Beesly on "The Office," is also known for her love of baking bread (via Buzzfeed). Fischer has invited fans into her kitchen as she documents various loaves and yeasty projects she's whipping up in her cozy home. However, obviously she eats more than just homemade bread, serving up all kinds of meals for her family. In fact, one of her food-centric tips was that she always includes her children in the dinner preparation process, in order to encourage them to try different foods and expand their palates (via Delish).