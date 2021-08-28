Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

'Great Story, Fair Price': Seaport Downgrades Morgan Stanley (MS) to 'Neutral'

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) are down by 1.5% in today's trading session following a downgrade to 'Neutral' from 'Buy' at Seaport. Analyst Jim Mitchell believes the company's valuation is too...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaport Downgrades#Streetinsider Premium#Ntm#Rjf#Wm Am
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kimco Realty (KIM) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 9, 2021,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Macquarie Downgrades AMC (AMC) to Underperform on Slower Recovery, Stock Remains a 'Riskier Investment' Says Analyst

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) to Underperform on slower-than-expected recovery. Beynon names multiple reasons that could explain why domestic box office (DBO) performance hasn't recovered, starting from product, shrinking windows, Covid...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Williams Cos. (WMB) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend; 6.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Williams Cos. (NYSE: WMB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, or $1.64 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend; 4.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, or $2.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (MEOAU) Prices Upsized 11M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOAU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company and led by Chairman and CEO Shawn D. Rochester, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "MEOAU" beginning August 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "MEOA" and "MEOAW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sphere 3D (ANY) Prices $192.1M Share and Warrant Offering at $8.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase $192.1 million of its common shares and warrants in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The combined purchase price for one common share and one-half warrant to purchase one common share is $8.50. Under the terms of the agreement, Sphere 3D has agreed to sell a total of 22,600,000 common shares and warrants to purchase 11,300,000 common shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $9.50 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Stocksinvezz.com

Should I buy Morgan Stanley shares ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls report?

Morgan Stanley increased its share repurchase program up to $12 billion. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 665K new jobs in August. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: M.S.) shares have advanced more than 8% since the beginning of August 2021, and the current share price stands around $104. The U.S. will publish the Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday 03rd September, and this will be one of the main events of this trading week.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) to Neutral

Baird analyst Michael Polark downgraded Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Barclays Starts DT Midstream (DTM) at Equalweight

Barclays analyst Christine Cho initiates coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

PagerDuty (PD) Surges on Earnings and Guidance Beat, Analysts See More Upside

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) are up almost 14% in pre-open Friday after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results and guidance.PD reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades ContextLogic Inc (WISH) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Michael McGovern downgraded ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $6.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on ContextLogic Inc click here. For more ratings news on ContextLogic Inc click here. Shares of ContextLogic Inc closed at $9.41 yesterday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Oxus Acquisition Corp. (OXUS) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXUSU) (NASDAQ: OXUS) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing 15,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) plans increase in the common stock dividend from $1.25 to $2.00 per share

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On Thursday, June 24, the Federal Reserve notified the firm of the Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) of 6.4%, resulting in a Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio requirement of 13.4%, which will become effective on October 1, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $600 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $600.00 (from $550.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RetailStreetInsider.com

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) EBIT Margins Cant Hold 2021 Levels - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger reiterated an Equalweight rating and $29.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) on ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy