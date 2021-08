This is a perfectly easy, perfectly delicious and perfectly healthy way to serve fish for dinner. Here’s the sum total of what’s involved: pick out your favorite fish at the store, take it home, place it on a sheet pan and drizzle it with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. While the fish roasts, chop an avocado, some tomatoes, a little red onion, and cilantro, then a squeeze of lime. By the then, the fish will be ready to come out of the oven. Transfer it to plates, spoon the salsa over it — dinner is done.