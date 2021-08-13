Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Despite Fred Being ‘A Rain Event,’ Miami-Dade Emergency Management Director Frank Rollason Warns Residents & Visitors

By Peter D&#039;Oench
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saCPm_0bQjG9HF00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Tropical Depression Fred approaches South Florida, the Director of Emergency Management for Miami-Dade has a series of warnings for residents and visitors.

Director Frank Rollason tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “This is going to be a rain event. There could be a lot of rain, with the windy conditions. Be careful of downed power lines. Often we see after these events the sun comes out and the kids are out and they start playing in the water and all of that is dangerous. There could be debris in the water with boards and nails and the water could be energized by electricity with downed power lines.”

Rollason says to be careful driving your vehicles.

“If you are driving afterwards and the road is flooded across, we recommend that you not drive through it,” says Rollason. “There could be problems with the roadways when cars drive through and portions of the road may have collapsed because of saturation from the water.”

Driving at night can be hazardous.

Rollason said, “What happens at night is that you have your headlights on and you can not tell where the edge of the road is. People sometimes drive on to the swale area and that is soft and there can then be damage to your vehicle.”

He adds Miami-Dade is at level 3, meaning the Emergency Operations Center will not be activated, but it will be staffed and the storm will be monitored through Saturday and into Sunday.

Bags of sand were given away for free by City of Miami Parks Department employees at Grapeland Park at 1550 N.W. 37th Ave. and at Legion Park at 6447 N.W. 7th Ave. A city spokeswoman at Grapeland Park said they were prepared to hand out 2,000 bags of sand. Each person was limited to eight bags.

Elizabeth Toledo said, “I had street flooding last night. The weather is something I always have to be concerned about. We live in Miami. This is something we are used to, taking precautions and being safe is very important.”

Evelyn Gomez said she was worried about the possibility of flooding and strong winds.

“I am getting sand to put in in my doors,” she said.

Randy Smith, a spokesman for the South Florida Water Management District, said workers have lowered the levels of canals to prepare for stormwater runoff. The water has been diverted to the ocean.

He said, “Ahead of the storm, what we want to do is make sure there’s plenty of room in the canals with all the stormwater runoff.” Eleven temporary pumps are assisting pumping stations like the one in Davie off Orange Drive near 441.

Miami Beach has already taken precautions as there has been some street flooding overnight. Miami Beach has gone to a level 2, activating its emergency management operations.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said, “We are taking proactive steps like deploying portable pumps to low-lying areas of the city.”

Kimberly Martin lives near South Beach and said, “There are different spots on Miami Beach that flood more than others but I think the city has done a good job taking care of flooding as best they can.”

Palm Island resident Sophia Iacovelli said, “I am not nervous about Fred. I was born and raised here so I have been through a lot of hurricanes and storms. I really don’t get scared until it’s a Category 5.”

Although Miami-Dade and Broward are not included in the forecast cone, there is a Flood Watch in effect this evening through Sunday night across South Florida because we are on the east side, or the “dirty side” of the system which may result in heavy rain and localized flooding. Rainfall totals through the weekend may range from 4 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts.

The heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Friday night through Saturday night.

Heavy rainfall leads to street flooding so here are some tips to ensure your safety.

  • If you live in areas that are prone to flooding, clear storm drains and rain gutters of debris.
  • Avoid going outside during strong inclement weather. Instead, stay indoors during the storm and tune to local news updates for information.
  • If you need to drive somewhere, make sure that your headlights and windshield wipers are in good condition prior to leaving the house.
  • When it starts raining, turn on your headlights, reduce your speed, and keep one space between you and the car ahead.
  • If you begin to feel threatened by the rain, pull over until it calms down.
  • If flooding begins in your area, go to higher ground.
  • When driving, always be aware that the road bed under flood waters may be severely damaged. NEVER drive through flooded roadways.
    Remember that it takes only two feet of water to carry away a vehicle, including pickups and SUVs. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN
  • If your vehicle stalls, get out immediately and go to higher ground.
  • Be extra cautious at night when it is harder to see possible flood dangers.
  • When walking, do not attempt to cross flowing streams. Remember that it takes only six inches of rushing water to knock an adult off his feet.
  • If inclement weather brings lightning, use the “30-30 Rule” when you see lightning by counting until you hear thunder. If that time is 30 seconds or less, seek shelter immediately because the storm is close enough to be dangerous.
  • When outside, avoid being the tallest object. Don’t stand under or near an isolated tree or small group of trees.
  • Get inside a sturdy structure before the storm approaches and don’t stand by open windows, doors or patios during the storm.
  • Unplug all unnecessary appliances. Don’t use the telephone during a storm unless it’s an emergency.
  • Get out of boats and away from water.
  • If someone is struck by lightning, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Government
City
Ocean City, FL
City
Davie, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Water Management#Florida Water#Extreme Weather#Cbsmiami#Cbs4#Miami Parks Department#Grapeland Park#A Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Only Area Of Interest In Eastern Atlantic Has Low Development Potential

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After an active weekend tracking two tropical systems making landfall, it will be much calmer this weekend with only one area to watch in the eastern Atlantic which has a low development potential. Hurricane Grace made a second landfall in Mexico early Saturday with wind speeds of 125 mph, making it a strong Category 3 hurricane. This coming after it crossed over the Yucatan Peninsula last week. Heavy rain caused mudslides and flash flooding over a large area of central Mexico following landfall. The storm dissipated inland shortly after landfall with the last advisory issued by the National Hurricane...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Sweltering Heat And Saharan Dust Take Over

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hazy, hot, and humid weather across South Florida as the new week kicks off. On the first day of school for Miami-Dade, Monday morning began with passing showers but only for isolated areas, from Broward to Miami-Dade to the Upper Keys. Rain chances for the eastern cities drop to very low levels into the afternoon hours and storms will develop and stay over far inland areas. South Florida will be left with a thick layer of Saharan dust and that’s why we’re dealing with hazy skies. The dust will linger through mid-week so the hazy and hot pattern...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Standing By Mask Mandate, Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho On Weekend Tour Of Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Public school students head back to class on Monday, August 23. This year includes a mask mandate. It requires students, teachers, and staff to wear masks, just like what we saw last week when Broward public schools resumed. However, both counties have exemptions for children and adults with documented medical need. With two days until class begins in Miami-Dade, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is on a weekend tour of schools, which started Saturday at North Miami Senior High, where he explained how things are going to work on Monday. “Masks will be required of all students, all grade levels,...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Over 100 People March To Domino Park On Calle Ocho In Support Of Cuba’s Fight For Freedom

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The cry for freedom in Cuba continues to echo through the streets of Miami. “What do we want?” “Freedom!” “When do we want it?” “Now!” More than a hundred people marched to Domino Park on Calle Ocho. Their goal: To show solidarity with the Cuban people. “We need to make sure that the Cuban people on the island know they are not by themselves. They’re not alone and their voices are being heard,” said rally-goer Natalia Plasencia. “The only way we can do that is by these marches, being active every day, doing something in Miami, throughout the world.” The “Cuban Freedom March” says...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Ground Broken For Underground Wall As Part Of Everglades Restoration

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A major step in a long-time coming Everglades Restoration project. On Friday, ground was broken for a massive underground curtain wall to be built west of Las Palmas. The wall will allow more water to stay in Everglades National Park and allow it to flow south into Florida Bay which is necessary for Everglades restoration. The South Florida Water Management District said the underground concrete barrier will also help mitigate flooding in the 8.5 square mile area of the Las Palmas community. “When I took office, I made Everglades restoration and protection of Florida’s water resources a top priority,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a statement. “My administration has provided record investments and expedited key projects to restore the Everglades and send more water south.” The wall will be over two miles long, 63 feet deep, and 26 inches wide. Construction is expected to be complete in April 2022.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Boxer Gervonta Davis On Board Private Plane Involved In Small Crash In Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Boxer Gervonta Davis  was on board a private plane that crashed shortly after take-off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday. According go the FAA, the multi-engine Gulfstream G-IV had a landing gear malfunction while taking off. The plane lost a nose wheel and left the runway while attempt to take off shortly before 2 p.m. Fourteen people were aboard. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said one person sustained minor injuries, but it’s not known if it was Davis. Moments after the incident, the 26-year-old boxer went on Instagram Live to tell his fans what happened. He said, “The plane crashed. The plane didn’t even take off,” he explained. “It took off, but it didn’t take off. Oh my god. I’m good, it’s just that my ass is hot, I’m sitting on this hot-ass concrete.” The FAA will investigate.    
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Corvette Driver Dead After Slamming Into Wall Of Duffy’s Tavern

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of a Corvette died early Saturday morning after crashing into a wall of Duffy’s Tavern in Miami. According to police, it happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. Driver of a Corvette clipped this van before he slammed into wall of Duffy’s Tavern in Miami on August 21, 2021. (CBS4) The driver of a black Corvette first clipped a white van, causing it to flip over, before careening into the wall of the iconic Miami tavern located at 2108 SW 57 Avenue. The Corvette then caught fire. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue put out the flames and determined the male driver was deceased on...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sizzling sunshine will be the key weather player on Friday across South Florida. Mainly dry conditions continue thanks to dry air in the atmosphere which is limiting the chance for storms. Also, an east flow will push the sea breeze far inland where storms are possible during the afternoon but these storms will develop and stay over the Everglades. Since lots of sunshine is expected with almost no rainfall, Friday afternoon temperatures will reach the steamy 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be near the sweltering triple-digits. A similar forecast is expected for Saturday, so steamy, hot, and humid...
South Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘Second Chance At Life’: Rehabilitated Juvenile Bald Eagle Flies Free For First Time

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After five months of tender loving care and rehabilitation, a juvenile bald eagle that suffered a broken wing when she fell out of a nest, was released back into the wild on Saturday. The bald eagle chick, which fell 85 feet from its South Miami nest following a storm on March 13, was released inside Everglades National Park where if flew free for the first time in its life. The eaglet placed in a transport carrier immediately after rescue drooping what turned out to be her right broken wing. (Courtesy: Ron Magill Conservation Endowment) When the eaglet fell, so did...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Beach PD: Bomb Threat Scene Cleared

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department reports the bomb threat scene has been cleared. Officers were called out to the 800 block of W 41 Street on Thursday. As a result of the police activity, MBPD had to close 41 Street between Meridian and Jefferson Avenue. Nearby businesses were also evacuated as a precaution. Police cleared the scene by 4:30 p.m. and reopened 41 Street. No other details were given. Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Pembroke Pines, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Opens Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Center At C.B. Smith Park In Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A new monoclonal antibody treatment center is now open at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and another is open Palm Beach County. Gov. Ron DeSantis held two news conferences on Wednesday afternoon to make the announcements. The state-run facility, at C.B. Smith Park, will be able to treat up to 300 patients per day and will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. seven days a week. The facility, at West Gate Park in West Palm Beach, will also be able to treat up 300 patients per day and is open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m....
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Grace Forecast To Become A Hurricane On Wednesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, the center of the tropical storm was 145 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman. Grace is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move away from the western coast of Jamaica overnight. Grace is forecast to move near or over the Cayman Islands early Wednesday, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday. Data from NOAA and Air...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Despite Active Tropics, South Florida Weather Is Relatively Calm

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite it being active in the tropics, the weather here in South Florida will be relatively calm, but hot. Dry air over the Bahamas continues to move northwest and will be over the Florida Peninsula for the rest of the week. A few showers are possible but with the drier air they will remain limited and brief. A southeast breeze will help move what little activity there is through the east coast metro areas in the morning, leaving the area with steamy sunshine in the afternoon. Heat index values will easily be above 100 degrees for a while...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Neighbors 4 Neighbors Relief Fund To Help Haiti Earthquake Victims

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors has launched a relief drive for victims of the Haiti earthquake. A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 14th killing more than 2,000 people. As they did after the 2010 quake, the South Florida organization is raising money to help the people of Haiti as they recover from Saturday’s tragedy. So far, more than $15,000 has been raised, according to Katy Meagher, executive director of Neighbors 4 Neighbors. If you would like to donate money to the relief effort, point your cellphone at the QR code. You can also donate by texting HaitiFund to 41444. Click here to go directly to the website where you can make a donation. Monetary donations are best at this time.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Hurricane Grace Moving Over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After making landfall near Tulum, Mexico, Hurricane Grace is moving across the Yucatan Peninsula. As of 8 a.m., Grace was 45 miles south-southeast of Valladolid, Mexico moving toward the west near 17 mph. On the forecast track, Grace will move across the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday and over the southwest Gulf of Mexico late Thursday through Friday. The hurricane will likely make a second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday. Grace has sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts. Grace is expected to weaken as it crosses Yucatan, but re-intensification is expected when...
EducationPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Mask Policy Expected Wednesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County School Board is expected to vote on Wednesday whether or not they’ll require students to wear masks when school starts on Monday, August 23. It’s likely a mask mandate will pass based on the unanimous recommendation of a medical task force on Monday which gathered to discussed safety measures for the return to school in Florida’s largest school district. The panel consisted of six doctors and public health professionals who all agreed masks should be mandatory for students and staff, saying there is no gray area. Following the recommendation, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he fully supports the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Earthquake Having Devastating Financial Impact On Haitian Americans In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rescue and recovery efforts continue in Haiti after yet another earthquake devastated the country. But North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime says devastation will be felt by people who are thousands of miles from the island. “I think the 7.2 earthquake is gonna have a lot of effects on the Haitian-American living here,” said Bien-Aime. He went on to say those effects include an unexpected financial impact for many Haitians living in South Florida. “For the first generation of Haitian-Americans who’ve been making $2, $3 an hour working at hotels, restaurants, in the farms, those people right now, they are living on...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Seaquarium Being Sold

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Seaquarium is being sold. Palace Entertainment, owners of the Virginia Key attraction, is selling it to The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America. This will be the fourth property that The Dolphin Company has in Florida. They also operate GulfWorld in Panama...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Air Force Reconnaissance Aircraft Finds Center Of Grace Just West Of Jamaica

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Grace barrels west, a hurricane warning has been issued for the east coast of Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and hurricane watch issued for the Cayman Islands. As of the 8 p.m. advisory, the center of the tropical storm was 50 miles west of Montego Bay, Jamaica. Grace is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move near the northwestern coast of Jamaica for the next few hours. Grace is forecast to move near or over the Cayman...

Comments / 1

Community Policy