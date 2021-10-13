NFL injury report: Latest updates on Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey for Week 6

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Here, we’ll provide updates throughout the week on the top injuries throughout the NFL, the fantasy impact and when players will return.

NFL injury report: Latest updates on fantasy stars

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL's biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 6.

Christian McCaffrey, running back, Carolina Panthers

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice last week on a limited basis but didn’t suit up in Week 5. On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters he is hopeful that the All-Pro back will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey will begin the week on the NFL injury report, but it would be a surprise if he doesn’t suit up on Sunday. Assuming he is active, McCaffrey is an elite RB1 against Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook, running back, Minnesota Vikings

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings played it safe with Dalvin Cook, resting him for Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. While the ankle continues to give him trouble, there’s every reason to believe he should have a strong shot to suit up next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. While he might not have a monster workload, with Alexander Mattison receiving some work, Cook is an RB against a defense allowing 4.4 yards per carry.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A rough 2021 season for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got worse Sunday. He left the game with a shoulder injury and tests determined he needs season-ending shoulder surgery. The absence means Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will draw even more targets. This is also a slight boost for Najee Harris in PPR scoring.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley finally worked his way back into a featured role, returning from the torn ACL in 2020 and now showing the same explosiveness that made him an elite talent. Sadly, a freak moment resulted in Barkley’s left ankle getting twisted and the New York Giants ruled him out immediately in Week 5.

But there is good news. Both NFL Network and Pro Football Talk reported the Saquon Barkley injury is a low-ankle sprain. It means there’s a distinct possibility he only misses two games. We’ll monitor the NFL injury report this week in case he heals quickly, but consider Devontae Booker the top waiver-wire running back for Week 6.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off consecutive 100-yard games, Clyde Edwards-Helaire finally seemed to settle in as the Kansas City Chiefs featured running back. But all of that momentum came to a halt against the Buffalo Bills , with CEH departing with a knee injury. MRI results determined he suffered an MCL sprain and he’ll miss three games after landing on injured reserve.

Darrel Williams, who played 37 snaps on Sunday night, becomes a waiver-wire target for Week 6. Don’t expect Kansas City to run much against a Washington defense that allows 293.4 passing yards per game. But, fantasy managers with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill will enjoy Week 6.

Joe Burrow, quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a beating in Week 5, including one bone-chilling hit that raised concern. But he stayed in the game, giving his team a chance to win before it slipped away. He was taken to the hospital after the loss for a throat contusion, but was released hours later. Expect him to start in Week 6 and he is a top-10 fantasy quarterback against the Detroit Lions.

Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In garbage time of Sunday night’s game, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce took a dangerous hit to his head and stayed on the ground for a moment. He wouldn’t return to the game and head coach Andy Reid revealed in a press conference that Kelce is dealing with “a bit of a stinger.” We’ll have to monitor the NFL injury report throughout the week for updates on Kelce’s practice availability. But there is a chance he doesn’t suit up in Week 6. If he can’t go, Tyreek Hill becomes the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy rankings and Blake Bell emerges as a DFS target.

Daniel Jones, quarterback, New York Giants

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

No NFL team went through more impactful injuries in Week 5 than the New York Giants. ALready without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, Barkley left early with the ankle injury. A few minutes later, quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a head injury during an ugly collision. New York quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Jones will likely be in the NFL concussion protocol all week, putting his status for Week 6 in jeopardy. In a best-case scenario, he receives clearance to practice by Friday and is put on track to start barring a setback. But it’s a wait-and-see process, one that the Giants will be careful with. Jones did not practice Wednesday, remaining in the concussion protocol.

Julio Jones, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans star Julio Jones left in Week 3 with a hamstring injury. The All-Pro wide receiver hasn’t even practiced since that September matchup and there are already troubling signs this week. Speaking to reporters Monday , head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t commit to Jones returning to the practice field by Wednesday. As with the past two games, fantasy managers will need to monitor the NFL injury report all week. If Jones can’t go, A.J. Brown will see all the targets he can handle in a shootout against the Bills on Monday Night Football.

NFL injury report: Players ruled out for Week 6

David Montgomery, running back, Chicago Bears

George Kittle, tight end, San Francisco 49ers (IR)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (IR)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Kenny Golladay, wide receiver, New York Giants

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When does the NFL injury report come out?

Every NFL team is required to issue a practice report to local media on the Wednesday before a game and the league office releases a league-wide report the same day. Injury reports are released daily Wednesday-Friday. Teams playing on Monday Night Football release their reports a day later, teams on Thursday Night Football two days in advance.

