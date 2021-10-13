CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL injury report: Latest updates on Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey for Week 6

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0We1_0bQjChrk00

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Here, we’ll provide updates throughout the week on the top injuries throughout the NFL, the fantasy impact and when players will return.

Bookmark this page for the latest news and updates on player injuries every week.

NFL injury report: Latest updates on fantasy stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMESU_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
NFL waiver wire pickups: Top targets for Week 6 fantasy action

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 6.

Christian McCaffrey, running back, Carolina Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31O0ZL_0bQjChrk00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice last week on a limited basis but didn’t suit up in Week 5. On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters he is hopeful that the All-Pro back will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey will begin the week on the NFL injury report, but it would be a surprise if he doesn’t suit up on Sunday. Assuming he is active, McCaffrey is an elite RB1 against Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook, running back, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmpcL_0bQjChrk00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings played it safe with Dalvin Cook, resting him for Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. While the ankle continues to give him trouble, there’s every reason to believe he should have a strong shot to suit up next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. While he might not have a monster workload, with Alexander Mattison receiving some work, Cook is an RB against a defense allowing 4.4 yards per carry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQxbf_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzxUU_0bQjChrk00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A rough 2021 season for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got worse Sunday. He left the game with a shoulder injury and tests determined he needs season-ending shoulder surgery. The absence means Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will draw even more targets. This is also a slight boost for Najee Harris in PPR scoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbtRJ_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:

Bold predictions for NFL Week 6

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYLMZ_0bQjChrk00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley finally worked his way back into a featured role, returning from the torn ACL in 2020 and now showing the same explosiveness that made him an elite talent. Sadly, a freak moment resulted in Barkley’s left ankle getting twisted and the New York Giants ruled him out immediately in Week 5.

But there is good news. Both NFL Network and Pro Football Talk reported the Saquon Barkley injury is a low-ankle sprain. It means there’s a distinct possibility he only misses two games. We’ll monitor the NFL injury report this week in case he heals quickly, but consider Devontae Booker the top waiver-wire running back for Week 6.

Also Read:
NFL waiver wire pickups: Top targets for Week 6 fantasy action

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epUPR_0bQjChrk00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off consecutive 100-yard games, Clyde Edwards-Helaire finally seemed to settle in as the Kansas City Chiefs featured running back. But all of that momentum came to a halt against the Buffalo Bills , with CEH departing with a knee injury. MRI results determined he suffered an MCL sprain and he’ll miss three games after landing on injured reserve.

Darrel Williams, who played 37 snaps on Sunday night, becomes a waiver-wire target for Week 6. Don’t expect Kansas City to run much against a Washington defense that allows 293.4 passing yards per game. But, fantasy managers with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill will enjoy Week 6.

Joe Burrow, quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ze86A_0bQjChrk00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a beating in Week 5, including one bone-chilling hit that raised concern. But he stayed in the game, giving his team a chance to win before it slipped away. He was taken to the hospital after the loss for a throat contusion, but was released hours later. Expect him to start in Week 6 and he is a top-10 fantasy quarterback against the Detroit Lions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1VCb_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
NFL defense rankings: Buffalo Bills boast top defense entering Week 6

Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPp7X_0bQjChrk00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In garbage time of Sunday night’s game, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce took a dangerous hit to his head and stayed on the ground for a moment. He wouldn’t return to the game and head coach Andy Reid revealed in a press conference that Kelce is dealing with “a bit of a stinger.” We’ll have to monitor the NFL injury report throughout the week for updates on Kelce’s practice availability. But there is a chance he doesn’t suit up in Week 6. If he can’t go, Tyreek Hill becomes the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy rankings and Blake Bell emerges as a DFS target.

Daniel Jones, quarterback, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33h6Di_0bQjChrk00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

No NFL team went through more impactful injuries in Week 5 than the New York Giants. ALready without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, Barkley left early with the ankle injury. A few minutes later, quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a head injury during an ugly collision. New York quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Jones will likely be in the NFL concussion protocol all week, putting his status for Week 6 in jeopardy. In a best-case scenario, he receives clearance to practice by Friday and is put on track to start barring a setback. But it’s a wait-and-see process, one that the Giants will be careful with. Jones did not practice Wednesday, remaining in the concussion protocol.

Julio Jones, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3hyK_0bQjChrk00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans star Julio Jones left in Week 3 with a hamstring injury. The All-Pro wide receiver hasn’t even practiced since that September matchup and there are already troubling signs this week. Speaking to reporters Monday , head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t commit to Jones returning to the practice field by Wednesday. As with the past two games, fantasy managers will need to monitor the NFL injury report all week. If Jones can’t go, A.J. Brown will see all the targets he can handle in a shootout against the Bills on Monday Night Football.

NFL injury report: Players ruled out for Week 6

  • David Montgomery, running back, Chicago Bears
  • George Kittle, tight end, San Francisco 49ers (IR)
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (IR)
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants
  • Kenny Golladay, wide receiver, New York Giants
  • Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When does the NFL injury report come out?

Every NFL team is required to issue a practice report to local media on the Wednesday before a game and the league office releases a league-wide report the same day. Injury reports are released daily Wednesday-Friday. Teams playing on Monday Night Football release their reports a day later, teams on Thursday Night Football two days in advance.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Severity of Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury, revealed

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley has hit the injury list once again after suffering a scary ankle injury in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. After just playing just one full game last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, the former Offensive ROTY will now be undergoing further tests to check the severity of his ankle.
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Bleacher Report

Devontae Booker's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Saquon Barkley's Injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out to return after being carted back to the team's locker room. This is a tough blow for a player who returned to the field after suffering a season-ending...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s shocking admission after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

The Kansas City Chiefs used to never lose in September during the Patrick Mahomes era, but they lost their last two games of the month to drop to 1-2 on the young 2021 season. Both games came down to the wire, with uncharacteristic turnovers hurting them in the fourth quarter in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow (2021 Fantasy Football)

Injuries are sadly a part of football, and we’re going to have guys getting hurt every week. Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season was no different as there was a handful of injuries to notable players across the league. When you play fantasy football, paying attention to injuries is crucial to having success. While we don’t have all of the information yet for some players, here are all of the noteworthy injuries in Week 5 that impact fantasy football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Giants#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Detroit Lions#The Carolina Panthers#Rb
Yardbarker

Saquon Barkley suffers gruesome-looking ankle injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is once again poised to miss time after rolling his ankle in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley suffered a nasty-looking rolled ankle when he landed on Dallas’ Jourdan Lewis’ foot in the first quarter. Fox's broadcast got a shot of Barkley’s ankle being looked at on the sideline, and it was considerably swollen.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Injury News

Saquon Barkley left Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a nasty-looking injury, but the New York Giants star appears to have avoided a serious diagnosis. The Giants’ star running back suffered an apparent lower-leg injury early in the first half of Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cowboys. While...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Fantasy football highs and lows from NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley is gaining steam

Week 4 of the fantasy football season featured plenty of notable performances around the NFL, from huge days by Saquon Barkley and Tyreek Hill, to outings by others like Sam Darnold, Cordarrelle Patterson and Darnell Mooney that opened eyes as well. What should we make of them? Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis.
NFL
The Oregonian

The best of NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley scores walk off TD, Jets stun Titans for first win, Atlanta’s misery continues

The fourth Sunday of the NFL season is here. Week 4 featured a good slate of matchups and interesting storylines to follow throughout the day. From stunning finishes in New York and Atlanta, to top draft pick Trey Lance seeing extended time for the San Francisco 49ers, here’s a recap of some of the best and funniest moments of Week 4:
NFL
SportsGrid

NFL Week 4 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets. The injuries have started to pile up heading into Week 4, with virtually...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 5 injuries: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey returns to practice; Antonio Gibson, Joe Mixon sit out

Injuries are beginning to mount in the NFL, and it's important to keep tabs on these reports because they can affect your bets, who you start and sit for your fantasy team and, of course, how your favorite team will perform on Sunday. Below, we will examine every NFL team's mid-week injury report and break down the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. If you have a question about an NFL injury heading into Week 5, this is the place to be.
NFL
chatsports.com

Saquon Barkley out vs. Cowboys with apparent ankle injury

Another lower-body injury for Saquon Barkley. After he returned in Week 1 following a 2020 ACL tear, the Giants running back has exited his team’s Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys. He appeared to have injured his ankle on an incomplete pass play in the first quarter and subsequently left on the medical cart.
NFL
numberfire.com

Panthers list Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) as doubtful on Week 5's injury report

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Week 5's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey is unlikely to suit up against the Eagles despite limited practices this week. In a favorable matchup against a Philadelphia unit rated 27th in rush defense per numberFire's power rankings, expect Chuba Hubbard to see more carries while Rodney Smith fills in on passing downs.
NFL
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 6 Waiver Pickups: Saquon Barkley injury open door for Devontae Booker, Kadarius Toney breaks out

There aren't many obvious "must-haves" in our top Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, but there is at least one big one: Giants handcuff RB Devontae Booker. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley suffered a nasty ankle injury, so Booker will be command a top waivers claim, especially with the byes arriving this week. Barkley wasn't the only starting running back who exited a game early, as Patriots' bruiser Dam​ien Harris (chest) also got dinged up. That potentially paves the way for rookie sleeper Rhamondre Stevenson to finally get his shot, too. He joins the likes of Booker, Kadarius Toney, David Njoku, and Hunter Henry as a projected top add this week. (Update: And Darrel Williams after Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his knee on Sunday night.)
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy