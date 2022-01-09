NFL injury report: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and more for Week 18

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Heading into Week 18, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow headline a long list of stars on the latest NFL injury report.

Bookmark this page for daily injury updates and news on NFL stars from across the league, whether or not they will play in Week 18 and how their injury impacts fantasy football

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 18.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t returned to the field since suffering an ankle injury in Week 14. Originally described as a low ankle sprain, Jackson didn’t even practice on a limited basis until last Wednesday. A day later, he was still bothered by the injury. Despite having a chance to reach the playoffs, Jackson will be OUT this week, Tyler Huntley will start the fourth game of his NFL career.

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francsico 49ers

While Jimmy Garoppolo played through a thumb injury in Week 16, further examination later revealed a torn UCL. He sat out Week 17, giving San Francisco an opportunity to see how far along Trey Lance is in his development. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are optimistic Garoppolo plays in Week 18 and they’ll need him with the playoffs just around the corner. Jimmy G is expected to play .

Joe Burrow, quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Shortly after getting his nameplate ripped off, Joe Burrow suffered a scary-looking injury on the game-winning drive against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback got his right knee twisted, leading to concern about his availability before the playoffs. Fortunately, Burrow told reporters it’s just a small aggravation of a previous injury and he is ready to play the next game. But, without much to play for, the Bengals will rest Burrow in Week 18

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has missed the past three weeks with a knee injury, but he’s returned to practice in a limited form this week. Goff is active to face the Green Bay Packers, who could eventually rest some players with nothing to play for.

Aaron Jones, running back, Green Bay Packers

Although he finished Week 17 and didn’t appear to miss any time during the game, Aaron Jones is listed as OUT for Sunday’s regular-season finale. The star tailback is dealing with a knee injury, but it’s not known if it’s a reaggravation of the MCL sprain suffered earlier in the year. We’ll see what Saturday’s NFL injury report shows, but the Packers don’t have anything to play for this week with the No. 1 seed locked up.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 16, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled out Clyde Edwards-Helaire a day before taking the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s not believed to be a long-term injury, but Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice all week. Locked into a prime playoff spot, the Chiefs have ruled CEH out for Sunday.

Kareem Hunt, running back, Cleveland Browns

Kareem Hunt hasn’t been able to get back on the field since Week 14 as he battles through an ankle injury. While he returned to limited practices this week, Hunt is OUT for Sunday.

James Conner, running back, Arizona Cardinals

With Chase Edmonds already ruled out for Week 18’s matchup, James Conner is in line to receive a bit more work. Unless he can’t play. Listed as questionable on the NFL injury report, keep an eye on his status before Sunday’s game.

Tony Pollard, running back, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East division and won’t take any chances with Tony Pollard’s foot injury this week. Zeke’s backup is out for Week 18.

Darren Waller, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Sitting out due to injury since Thanksgiving, Raiders star pass-catcher Darren Waller could make his return for the final week of the regular season. Despite being listed as a game-time decision on the NFL injury report this week, Waller will be active tonight.

NFL injury report: Inactive players for Week 18

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals – OUT

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens – OUT

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers – OUT

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals – OUT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs – OUT

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns – OUT

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys – OUT

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – OUT

NFL players expected to play in Week 18

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions – Active

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team – Active

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – Active

Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans – Active

Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

