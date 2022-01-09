ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL injury report: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and more for Week 18

By Matt Johnson
 1 day ago

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Heading into Week 18, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow headline a long list of stars on the latest NFL injury report.

Bookmark this page for daily injury updates and news on NFL stars from across the league, whether or not they will play in Week 18 and how their injury impacts fantasy football

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 18.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t returned to the field since suffering an ankle injury in Week 14. Originally described as a low ankle sprain, Jackson didn’t even practice on a limited basis until last Wednesday. A day later, he was still bothered by the injury. Despite having a chance to reach the playoffs, Jackson will be OUT this week, Tyler Huntley will start the fourth game of his NFL career.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022 – Davante Adams, Chris Godwin top loaded WR class

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francsico 49ers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

While Jimmy Garoppolo played through a thumb injury in Week 16, further examination later revealed a torn UCL. He sat out Week 17, giving San Francisco an opportunity to see how far along Trey Lance is in his development. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are optimistic Garoppolo plays in Week 18 and they’ll need him with the playoffs just around the corner. Jimmy G is expected to play .

Joe Burrow, quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after getting his nameplate ripped off, Joe Burrow suffered a scary-looking injury on the game-winning drive against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback got his right knee twisted, leading to concern about his availability before the playoffs. Fortunately, Burrow told reporters it’s just a small aggravation of a previous injury and he is ready to play the next game. But, without much to play for, the Bengals will rest Burrow in Week 18

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Goff has missed the past three weeks with a knee injury, but he’s returned to practice in a limited form this week. Goff is active to face the Green Bay Packers, who could eventually rest some players with nothing to play for.

Aaron Jones, running back, Green Bay Packers

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Although he finished Week 17 and didn’t appear to miss any time during the game, Aaron Jones is listed as OUT for Sunday’s regular-season finale. The star tailback is dealing with a knee injury, but it’s not known if it’s a reaggravation of the MCL sprain suffered earlier in the year. We’ll see what Saturday’s NFL injury report shows, but the Packers don’t have anything to play for this week with the No. 1 seed locked up.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 16, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled out Clyde Edwards-Helaire a day before taking the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s not believed to be a long-term injury, but Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice all week. Locked into a prime playoff spot, the Chiefs have ruled CEH out for Sunday.

Kareem Hunt, running back, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Hunt hasn’t been able to get back on the field since Week 14 as he battles through an ankle injury. While he returned to limited practices this week, Hunt is OUT for Sunday.

James Conner, running back, Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Chase Edmonds already ruled out for Week 18’s matchup, James Conner is in line to receive a bit more work. Unless he can’t play. Listed as questionable on the NFL injury report, keep an eye on his status before Sunday’s game.

Tony Pollard, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East division and won’t take any chances with Tony Pollard’s foot injury this week. Zeke’s backup is out for Week 18.

Darren Waller, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sitting out due to injury since Thanksgiving, Raiders star pass-catcher Darren Waller could make his return for the final week of the regular season. Despite being listed as a game-time decision on the NFL injury report this week, Waller will be active tonight.

NFL injury report: Inactive players for Week 18

  • Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals – OUT
  • Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens – OUT
  • Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers – OUT
  • Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals – OUT
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs – OUT
  • Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns – OUT
  • Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys – OUT
  • Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – OUT

NFL players expected to play in Week 18

  • Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions – Active
  • Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers
  • Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
  • Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team – Active
  • Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
  • Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – Active
  • Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans – Active
  • Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

