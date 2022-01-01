NFL injury report: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and more for Week 17

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Heading into Week 17, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce headline a long list of stars on the latest NFL injury report.

Bookmark this page for daily injury updates and news on NFL stars from across the league, whether or not they will play in Week 17 and how their injury impacts fantasy football

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 17.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens initially hoped the Lamar Jackson injury would only cost him a game. But the MVP quarterback didn’t even travel with the team for Week 16 after not practicing all week. After missing two consecutive games, it’s fair to wonder if Jackson’s ankle injury is as minor as first suggested. Consider him questionable for Week 17, though footage of him limping around on Wednesday’s practice creates more doubt than hope. Tyler Huntley is expected to be the Ravens’ starter.

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

After initially suffering a thumb injury in Week 16, it was believed Jimmy Garoppolo would miss Week 17, if not longer. Somehow the 49ers are claiming he has an outside chance to play, but if not, Trey Lance immediately offers a lot of upside against the Texans. Jimmy G did not practice at all this week and seems doubtful for Sunday.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

In a blowout victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury was the latest blow to the Kansas City Chiefs backfield. He departed in Week 16 with a collarbone issue and was later ruled out for the game. X-rays came back negative on his shoulder, however, missing practice through Friday didn’t bode well for his chances. CEH has officially been ruled out for Week 17. Darrel Williams becomes a low-end RB2 against the Bengals.

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Unfortunately for the Philadelphia Eagles, another game delivered another Miles Sanders injury. Philadelphia’s starting running back suffered a broken hand in Week 16 and didn’t return to the game. Sanders is out in Week 17 based on his status on the NFL injury report. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott become immediate fantasy options.

Antonio Gibson, running back, Washington Football Team

Landing on the COVID reserve list on Friday, running back Antonio Gibson faces long odds to clear protocols in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles. Saturday, he was officially ruled out . Jaret Patterson becomes the top option in the backfield. Washington typically prefers to establish the running game, which could at least provide Patterson with a decent amount of touches.

D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions

Entering Week 16, many expected the Detroit Lions to quickly rule D’Andre Swift out on the NFL injury report. A limited participant in practice for all three days, Swift was eventually ruled out for Week 16. But his recovery bodes well for the talented all-purpose back to return in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift will be active , where he will resume his featured role.

Austin Ekeler, running back, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who is vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 20 and landed on the reserve list two days later. Activated on Dec. 27, expect him to return to fantasy lineups in Week 17. As some others have done after returning from COVID, Ekeler may not return to his typical full workload immediately.

Antonio Brown, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are already without Chris Godwin, Mike Evans is questionable, and now Antonio Brown is a game-time decision after tweaking his ankle in practice. If Brown and Evans can’t go, Breshad Perriman and Tyler Johnson figure to receive more opportunities on Sunday against the Jets.

Mike Evans, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hamstring injuries have been a recurring issue in Mike Evans’s career. After missing Week 16 with a strain, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might get their Pro Bowl receiver back in time for Sunday. Evans surprisingly returned to the practice field Thursday and has a chance to suit up against the Jets. We’ll monitor the Week 17 NFL injury report, but Evans should be viewed as questionable .

Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

A familiar theme, Travis Kelce tested positive on Monday and didn’t receive medical clearance for a return. The All-Pro tight end is vaccinated and is reportedly dealing with mild symptoms. Activated off the reserve list Wednesday, barring a surprise, Kelce will be active in Week 17.

NFL injury report: Inactive players for Week 17

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings – OUT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs – OUT

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team – OUT

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars – OUT

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles – OUT

Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans – OUT

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos – OUT

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings – OUT

