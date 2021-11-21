NFL injury report: Latest updates on Kyler Murray, Aaron Jones for Week 11

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Heading into Week 11, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray , New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones headline the stars on the injury report.

Bookmark this page for daily injury updates and news on NFL stars from across the league, whether or not they will play in Week 11 and how their injury impacts fantasy football

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 11.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Aaron Jones, running back, Green Bay Packers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones went down in Sunday’s game with a knee injury, requiring assistance to reach the sideline. After being examined in the medical tent, Jones was spotted in tears and needed to be consoled by his family. It’s an ominous sign for the Packers’ star ball-carrier and one of the top fantasy football running backs. With Jones likely sidelined indefinitely, A.J. Dillon becomes an immediate top-10 running back moving forward.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that Green Bay’s initial belief is Jones suffered an MCL injury. Further testing determined he is dealing with a mild MCL sprain, keeping him out for 1-2 weeks. With Green Bay on a bye in Week 13, expect Jones to return the following Sunday.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Nov 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson missed two days of practice earlier in the week with that the Ravens are terming a non-COVID illness. While he returned to practice on Friday, Jackson has received a questionable tag for Sunday. We’ll see whether practice squad quarterback Trace McSorley is brought up to the active roster, which would indicate more about Jackson’s status for Sunday. Tyler Huntley is Baltimore’s backup QB.

Marquise Brown, wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens speedster receiver Marquise Brown missed practice this week, before getting a limited session in on Friday with what the staff is labeling a thigh injury. He’s officially out heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Rashod Bateman will likely see an increase in targets.

Dallas Goedert, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) celebrates his touchdown run with tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a concussion in Week 10, Dallas Goedert does not have an injury designation this week and will be in the lineup to face the Saints on Sunday.

Kyler Murray, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray returned to practice this week but is listed as a game-time decision . Still, the Cardinals didn’t add another quarterback to their active roster, making his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks look optimistic. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Murray is not expected to play in Week 11. He’ll return after the Week 12 bye.

Amari Cooper, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys placed Amari Cooper on the COVID reserve list on Friday, ruling him out for Sunday’s battle with the Chiefs. Michael Gallup figures to receive a boost in touches with Cooper out. Cooper will also miss Thursday’s Thanksgiving duel against the Raiders.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When Saquon Barkley suffered a low-ankle sprain in Week 5, the New York Giants knew they needed to take time with his recovery. Coming off the bye, the expectation is Barkley returns to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Barkley is questionable . Facing one of the NFL’s best run defenses, keep Barkley in the FLEX spot with a fallback plan on the Buccaneers or Giants’ roster in case he is held out one more week.

Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Chicago Bears

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

While Allen Robinson’s coming off his biggest day this season from a yardage perspective, he is doubtful to play this week after getting injured during his bye. Battling a hamstring injury, Robinson didn’t practice at all this week as he’s tried to rest the ailing hammy. We’ll see if he’s able to play against the Ravens on Sunday, but even if Robinson can go, his ceiling is relatively low due to the early ineffectiveness of Justin Fields .

Click here for our weekly 2021 NFL defense rankings

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Freshly activated off injured reserve, Miles Sanders is expected to return for Sunday’s Saints matchup. It’s unknown if he’ll immediately be 100%, but he should receive a majority of the workload either way.

Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Credit to Ben Roethlisberger , who reported symptoms to the Pittsburgh Steelers and immediately went in for testing. The future Hall of Fame quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Big Ben has been cleared to play in Week 11, taking on the Chargers and their woeful defense against the run.

Elijah Mitchell, running back, San Francisco 49ers

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

During last week’s game, Elijah Mitchell broke a finger. It’s been believed it wouldn’t affect Mitchell too much, but 49ers general manager John Lynch suggested the running back would be a game-time decision for Sunday’s battle with the Jaguars. Mitchell is doubtful for now. If Mitchell can’t suit up, Jeff Wilson would be in line to receive even more touches and would become a mid-tier RB2.

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins earned his reputation for playing through various nagging injuries during his NFL career, but the Cardinals are playing it safe with the All-Pro receiver. After aggravating his hamstring injury in Week 8, Arizona kept him on the sideline for the past two games. Hopkins is out in Week 11.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice before Week 10 after missing multiple games with an MCL sprain. CEH will be active in Week 11, but he’s believed to be in for a timeshare with Darrel Williams.

Will Fuller, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most injury-prone NFL players, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has seen the field in just two games this season. Currently on injured reserve with a broken finger suffered in Week 4, there is finally some optimism that the 6-foot speedster is close to a return. Brian Flores told reporters this past week that the team received “favorable news” on Fuller’s finger. While there is no current timetable for him to come back, Week 12 is at least possible. There have been zero updates on Fuller all week, so we’ll guess he won’t suit up in Week 11.

Alvin Kamara, running back, New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara popped up on the NFL injury report before Week 10, missing three days of practice with a mild knee issue. He missed last week’s matchup with the Titans and will be out in Week 11 as well.

New Orleans acquired Mark Ingram to reduce Alvin Kamara’s workload and the team learned in the 2019 season how ineffective he can be when playing through an injury. Considering the Saints face the Buffalo Bills four days after Sunday’s Week 11 game, it makes sense to rest Kamara this week.

Antonio Brown, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown never practiced before Week 10, but he is making progress towards a return from a nagging ankle injury. Unfortunately, AB is out for Monday’s matchup against the Giants.

James Robinson, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Already battling through a heel injury, James Robinson played last Sunday. Now he’s also fighting a knee injury. For what it’s worth coach Meyer indicated his running back feels pretty good and labeled him day-to-day. He’s officially questionable but seems more on the probable side. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Robinson is expected to play.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Arians told Sirius XM’s NFL Radio on Nov. 11 that future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski likely won’t be at full health for another two to three weeks. But there is some optimism for Gronk to play Monday, as he stated “the arrow’s pointing up for a return” . For now, consider Gronkowski questionable to play in Week 11.

NFL injury reports: Inactive players for Week 11

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL injury news: Fantasy players expected to play on Sunday

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

More must-reads: