ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL injury report: Latest updates on Kyler Murray, Aaron Jones for Week 11

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABlBE_0bQjChrk00

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Heading into Week 11, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray , New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones headline the stars on the injury report.

Bookmark this page for daily injury updates and news on NFL stars from across the league, whether or not they will play in Week 11 and how their injury impacts fantasy football

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 11.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Aaron Jones, running back, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFK9p_0bQjChrk00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones went down in Sunday’s game with a knee injury, requiring assistance to reach the sideline. After being examined in the medical tent, Jones was spotted in tears and needed to be consoled by his family. It’s an ominous sign for the Packers’ star ball-carrier and one of the top fantasy football running backs. With Jones likely sidelined indefinitely, A.J. Dillon becomes an immediate top-10 running back moving forward.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that Green Bay’s initial belief is Jones suffered an MCL injury. Further testing determined he is dealing with a mild MCL sprain, keeping him out for 1-2 weeks. With Green Bay on a bye in Week 13, expect Jones to return the following Sunday.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8UZ1_0bQjChrk00
Nov 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson missed two days of practice earlier in the week with that the Ravens are terming a non-COVID illness. While he returned to practice on Friday, Jackson has received a questionable tag for Sunday. We’ll see whether practice squad quarterback Trace McSorley is brought up to the active roster, which would indicate more about Jackson’s status for Sunday. Tyler Huntley is Baltimore’s backup QB.

Marquise Brown, wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlPdB_0bQjChrk00
Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens speedster receiver Marquise Brown missed practice this week, before getting a limited session in on Friday with what the staff is labeling a thigh injury. He’s officially out heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Rashod Bateman will likely see an increase in targets.

Dallas Goedert, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qExve_0bQjChrk00
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) celebrates his touchdown run with tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a concussion in Week 10, Dallas Goedert does not have an injury designation this week and will be in the lineup to face the Saints on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRZG1_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
NFL waiver wire pickups: Top targets for Week 11 fantasy action

Kyler Murray, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCkgY_0bQjChrk00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray returned to practice this week but is listed as a game-time decision . Still, the Cardinals didn’t add another quarterback to their active roster, making his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks look optimistic. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Murray is not expected to play in Week 11. He’ll return after the Week 12 bye.

Amari Cooper, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LCsY_0bQjChrk00
Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys placed Amari Cooper on the COVID reserve list on Friday, ruling him out for Sunday’s battle with the Chiefs. Michael Gallup figures to receive a boost in touches with Cooper out. Cooper will also miss Thursday’s Thanksgiving duel against the Raiders.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4Hl0_0bQjChrk00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When Saquon Barkley suffered a low-ankle sprain in Week 5, the New York Giants knew they needed to take time with his recovery. Coming off the bye, the expectation is Barkley returns to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Barkley is questionable . Facing one of the NFL’s best run defenses, keep Barkley in the FLEX spot with a fallback plan on the Buccaneers or Giants’ roster in case he is held out one more week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwGRJ_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
3 reasons why New York Giants fans can be excited for the rest of the season

Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBs7m_0bQjChrk00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

While Allen Robinson’s coming off his biggest day this season from a yardage perspective, he is doubtful to play this week after getting injured during his bye. Battling a hamstring injury, Robinson didn’t practice at all this week as he’s tried to rest the ailing hammy. We’ll see if he’s able to play against the Ravens on Sunday, but even if Robinson can go, his ceiling is relatively low due to the early ineffectiveness of Justin Fields .

Click here for our weekly 2021 NFL defense rankings

Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ty4j_0bQjChrk00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Freshly activated off injured reserve, Miles Sanders is expected to return for Sunday’s Saints matchup. It’s unknown if he’ll immediately be 100%, but he should receive a majority of the workload either way.

Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qou93_0bQjChrk00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Credit to Ben Roethlisberger , who reported symptoms to the Pittsburgh Steelers and immediately went in for testing. The future Hall of Fame quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Big Ben has been cleared to play in Week 11, taking on the Chargers and their woeful defense against the run.

Elijah Mitchell, running back, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8gj0_0bQjChrk00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

During last week’s game, Elijah Mitchell broke a finger. It’s been believed it wouldn’t affect Mitchell too much, but 49ers general manager John Lynch suggested the running back would be a game-time decision for Sunday’s battle with the Jaguars. Mitchell is doubtful for now. If Mitchell can’t suit up, Jeff Wilson would be in line to receive even more touches and would become a mid-tier RB2.

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UctvT_0bQjChrk00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins earned his reputation for playing through various nagging injuries during his NFL career, but the Cardinals are playing it safe with the All-Pro receiver. After aggravating his hamstring injury in Week 8, Arizona kept him on the sideline for the past two games. Hopkins is out in Week 11.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPymx_0bQjChrk00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice before Week 10 after missing multiple games with an MCL sprain. CEH will be active in Week 11, but he’s believed to be in for a timeshare with Darrel Williams.

Will Fuller, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGL8d_0bQjChrk00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most injury-prone NFL players, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has seen the field in just two games this season. Currently on injured reserve with a broken finger suffered in Week 4, there is finally some optimism that the 6-foot speedster is close to a return. Brian Flores told reporters this past week that the team received “favorable news” on Fuller’s finger. While there is no current timetable for him to come back, Week 12 is at least possible. There have been zero updates on Fuller all week, so we’ll guess he won’t suit up in Week 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLo7t_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2021

Alvin Kamara, running back, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jLdm_0bQjChrk00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara popped up on the NFL injury report before Week 10, missing three days of practice with a mild knee issue. He missed last week’s matchup with the Titans and will be out in Week 11 as well.

New Orleans acquired Mark Ingram to reduce Alvin Kamara’s workload and the team learned in the 2019 season how ineffective he can be when playing through an injury. Considering the Saints face the Buffalo Bills four days after Sunday’s Week 11 game, it makes sense to rest Kamara this week.

Antonio Brown, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cu8Vf_0bQjChrk00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown never practiced before Week 10, but he is making progress towards a return from a nagging ankle injury. Unfortunately, AB is out for Monday’s matchup against the Giants.

James Robinson, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTfS1_0bQjChrk00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Already battling through a heel injury, James Robinson played last Sunday. Now he’s also fighting a knee injury. For what it’s worth coach Meyer indicated his running back feels pretty good and labeled him day-to-day. He’s officially questionable but seems more on the probable side. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Robinson is expected to play.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njy70_0bQjChrk00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Arians told Sirius XM’s NFL Radio on Nov. 11 that future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski likely won’t be at full health for another two to three weeks. But there is some optimism for Gronk to play Monday, as he stated “the arrow’s pointing up for a return” . For now, consider Gronkowski questionable to play in Week 11.

NFL injury reports: Inactive players for Week 11

  • Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
  • Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
  • Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
  • DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
  • Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
  • Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL injury news: Fantasy players expected to play on Sunday

  • Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
  • Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
  • Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#American Football#Green Bay Packers#Espn
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy