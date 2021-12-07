ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL injury report: Latest updates on Alvin Kamara, Deebo Samuel for Week 14

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYR5V_0bQjChrk00

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Heading into Week 14 Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel are among the stars on the injury report.

Bookmark this page for daily injury updates and news on NFL stars from across the league, whether or not they will play in Week 14 and how their injury impacts fantasy football

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 14.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Justin Fields, quarterback, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lz27B_0bQjChrk00
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields missed Week 12 and 13 with a rib injury, but things do look promising for his return. He participated in practice on a limited basis every day before facing the Arizona Cardinals and the team listed him ‘doubtful’ on the NFL injury report. Heading into Week 14, Matt Nagy said whether or not Fields plays is still an ‘ongoing discussion’ and no determination on his status is imminent.

Alvin Kamara, running back, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFAUa_0bQjChrk00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy managers felt increasingly optimistic about Alvin Kamara playing when the New Orleans Saints listed him questionable on the final NFL injury report. But the franchise decided to play it safe, not wanting to rush the All-Pro running back into a return too quickly from an MCL sprain. With an additional 10 days and more than a month removed from the injury, the early expectation is Alvin Kamara starts in Week 14 and his matchup against the New York Jets is perfect.

Dalvin Cook, running back, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9ilB_0bQjChrk00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum in the team’s Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It kept him sidelined for their meeting with the Detroit Lions and the timing of the Vikings schedule is going to cost him another game. With Minnesota hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, it’s safe to expect Cook is listed as OUT on the final NFL injury report. Alexander Matitson ranks as a top-10 running back in fantasy as long as Cook is sidelined.

Eli Mitchell, running back, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWBuC_0bQjChrk00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco’s featured running back, Elijah Mitchell suffered a blow to his head during the Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and must clear multiple steps to have a shot at playing in Week 14. If he is inactive, JaMycal Hasty would take on a significant workload and become a low-end RB2.

D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbH9H_0bQjChrk00
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Thanksgiving delivered a D’Andre Swift injury that delivered a blow to the Detroit Lions and fantasy managers. Detroit downplayed it initially, but its star running back is dealing with an AC joint injury. Swift didn’t practice before Week 13 and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared it would be “a long shot” regarding his odds to play next Sunday. We’ll monitor the Week 14 NFL injury report, but everything indicates Swift doesn’t suit up against the Denver Broncos. In his absence, Jamaal Williams is a quality RB2.

Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGZjt_0bQjChrk00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a strong performance, the Los Angeles Chargers placed Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. At this time, it’s unknown if the Pro Bowl wide receiver is vaccinated. If he did receive the vaccine, he could be cleared for Week 14 after submitting two negative tests 24 hours apart. If unvaccinated, he will not play on Sunday.

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrErE_0bQjChrk00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel should arguably be the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Sadly, a groin injury will likely prevent him from earning that award. Samuel hurt his groin in Week 12 and the initial expectation was it would cost him 1-2 weeks. We’ll monitor the NFL injury report throughout the week, but Samuel is on the iffy side of questionable to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Julio Jones, wide receiver, Tennessee TItans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbE0o_0bQjChrk00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries have been a problem once again for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones. Having already missed multiple games with a hamstring injury, he aggravated it in Week 9 and landed on injured reserve. Jones is eligible to be activated off IR before Week 14 and Tennessee designated him for return. We still must wait to see how he looks in practice, which will impact his Week 14 status. If he is cleared, he is the ‘ No. 1 wide receiver with A.J. Brown on IR.

Chase Claypool, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVxGp_0bQjChrk00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Already drawing fewer targets and big-play opportunities because of Ben Roethlisberger’s declining arm strength, Chase Claypool is now in danger of not playing in Week 14. He missed Monday’s practice with a toe injury that has nagged him all season, a day after playing one of his lowest snap counts in 2021. Monitor the NFL injury report, but Claypool looks questionable for Thursday’s game

Adam Thielen, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4gSZ_0bQjChrk00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Primed for a big game, Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury on the first drive. The veteran attempted to move on it after receiving treatment on Minnesota’s sideline, but there was too much discomfort. Dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Thielen is OUT for Thursday Night Football.

Logan Thomas, tight end, Washington Football Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZDPG_0bQjChrk00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few games back from a stint on the injured reserve, Logan Thomas is headed for an extended absence. Initially feared to have suffered a torn ACL and MCL, Washington announced Monday that the injury is less severe than feared. He will miss multiple games, but a late return in the year is possible.

NFL injury report: Players expected to miss Week 14

  • Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants – OUT Week 13
  • Mike Glennon, QB, New York jets – CONCUSSION
  • Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets – INJURED RESERVE
  • Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers – INJURED RESERVE
  • Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings – OUT Week 13
  • Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Rauders – INJURED RESERVE
  • A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans – INJURED RESERVE
  • Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings – High-ankle sprain
  • Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – OUT through Week 15 – Suspension

IN THIS ARTICLE
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Insider Has Discouraging Update On RB Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have played the past two games without star running back Alvin Kamara. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss this week’s game as well due to his knee injury. On Tuesday afternoon, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football had an update on Kamara. Once again, the All-Pro...
NFL
