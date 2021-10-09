CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL injury report: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon for Week 5

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdjUb_0bQjChrk00

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Here, we’ll provide updates throughout the week on the top injuries throughout the NFL, the fantasy impact and when players will return.

Bookmark this page for the latest news and updates on player injuries every week.

When does the NFL injury report come out?

Every NFL team is required to issue a practice report to local media on the Wednesday before a game and the league office releases a league-wide report the same day. Injury reports are released daily Wednesday-Friday. Teams playing on Monday Night Football release their reports a day later, teams on Thursday Night Football two days in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKXvI_0bQjChrk00
Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

NFL injury report: Latest updates on fantasy stars

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 5.

Christian McCaffrey, running back, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey exited in Week 3 with a hamstring injury. It quickly became clear the All-Pro running back would miss significant time, immediately being ruled out for Week 4. Fortunately, he avoided being placed on short-term injured reserve.

Click here for the latest NFL defense rankings

McCaffrey has practiced on a limited basis this week and expressed some optimism for suiting up Sunday. But the Carolina listed him ‘doubtful’ on the final NFL injury report Friday. Expect him to be a game-time decision, but Chuba Hubbard seems likely to start.

A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7N35_0bQjChrk00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

When the Tennessee Titans acquired Julio Jones, everyone was excited about the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Thus far, the results haven’t been what anyone was hoping to see. Both Pro Bowl weapons missed Week 4 with hamstring injuries and there is some concern about extended absences.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Neither Brown nor Jones practiced last week and they were ruled out 48 hours before the game. While Jones remains sidelined and is out for Week 5, Brown is back and reportedly looking “smooth” during drills. The Pro Bowl receiver looks likelier to suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars and would be the clear WR1 with Jones sidelined.

Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxuFC_0bQjChrk00
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashod Bateman generated a ton of buzz in training camp before undergoing core muscle surgery. He landed on injured reserve, missing the entire preseason and the Ravens’ first four regular-season games. But the rookie is off IR and should be activated for Week 5 to face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football . He isn’t an immediate start, due to the missed reps with Lamar Jackson , but he can make a fantasy impact later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qa0Q3_0bQjChrk00
Also Read:
Top 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Ja’Marr Chase creates separation after Week 4

Joe Mixon, running back, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHYhi_0bQjChrk00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon exited the Thursday Night Football victory with an ankle injury, putting his availability for Week 5 in jeopardy. Fortunately, head coach Zac Taylor said Cincinnati’s featured running back is only dealing with a mild ankle sprain. He’ll be a name to monitor on the Week 5 NFL injury report, but 10 days of rest gives him a realistic chance to play against the Green Bay Packers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeGdD_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s availability hinges on Saturday workout

Mixon is currently considered “week-to-week” with a low-grade ankle sprain. He didn’t practice on Friday and looks increasingly unlikely to suit up against the Green Bay Packers. Cincinnati is expected to operate with a committee backfield if Mixon can’t go. From a fantasy perspective, Chris Evans offers some low-end FLEX appeal in PPR scoring.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7hb2_0bQjChrk00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa landed on injured reserve before Week 3 after suffering multiple broken ribs. The team always expected it to be a short-term absence and they are on track to be correct. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Tagovailoa is expected to be ready for Week 6. Miami will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, an intriguing matchup from a fantasy perspective. Jaylen Waddle will get a boost with the top quarterback back.

Chase Claypool, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ND1n_0bQjChrk00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Already dealing with injuries at wide receiver, things got worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers at practice. Chase Claypool hurt his hamstring, causing him to miss the final practice before Week 4 and quickly being ruled out for the game shortly after. Ideally, Pittsburgh is just exercising caution and the No. 1 receiver will return in Week 5. Claypool has participated on a limited basis at practice and seems likely to play in Week 5. He’d be a low-end WR2 against a Packers’ secondary without Jaire Alexander.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jOeJ_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and 2021 season predictions

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQui1_0bQjChrk00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski is recognized for playing through pain in his legendary career, but even he couldn’t suit up in Week 4. The future Hall of Fame tight end suffered four fractured ribs and punctured his lung on a huge hit against the Los Angeles Rams. While he isn’t definitively ruled to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, the expectation is he won’t play. In his absence, O.J. Howard becomes a streaming option.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Buccaneers, check out #GoBucs rumors, rankings, and news here .

David Montgomery, running back, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdsM2_0bQjChrk00
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was dominating in Week 4, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions. But he went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and was immediately ruled out from the game. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano , Montgomery is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a knee sprain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2yre_0bQjChrk00 Also Read:
NFL waiver wire pickups: Top tips for Week 5 fantasy action

Damien Williams becomes a top waiver-wire target for Week 5. He steps into the starting role and his ability to catch the football out of the backfield could push him into a three-down role. Williams becomes a low-end RB2 in good matchups and is at least a FLEX for the next month.

Will Fuller, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDP3D_0bQjChrk00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins signed Will Fuller this offseason, recognizing he can be one of the best wide receivers in the AFC when healthy. Unfortunately, issues keep sidelining him. he missed Week as part of a ban from the 2020 season, then was away from the team in Week 2 for personal reasons. Now, the injury bug is back.

Fuller suffered a broken finger against the Indianapolis Colts and is considered week-to-week. Miami has placed him on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least three games. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle becomes a FLEX option with more upside than before.

NFL injury report: Players ruled out for Week 5

  • Chris Carson, running back, Seattle Seahawks
  • Russell Gage, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons
  • Calvin Ridley, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons
  • David Montgomery, running back, Chicago Bears
  • Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback , San Francisco 49ers
  • Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Julio Jones, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons
  • James Washington, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed. On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”. Wilson has played well through three games, but it...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Jaylen Waddle
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo drops truth bomb on frustrating calf injury vs. Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t contain his emotions after he suffered a calf injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo, who had to sit out the remainder of the contest after sustaining the injury in the first half, opened up about the issue and became a bit emotional as he reflected on his past injuries as well. The 49ers QB emphasized he is staying positive despite the latest setback, adding that he will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.
NFL
Field Gulls

Ken Norton Jr and the destruction of something good

Without editorializing, below are a series of tweets intended to illustrate just how bad the Seattle Seahawks defense has been. As John Gilbert pointed out this week, the Seahawks’ offense has been a top ten unit through three games. The sad fact of the matter is this: Seattle may have really found an outstanding coordinator in Shane Waldron, but at this point we really have no idea, and it isn’t for lack of sample size. Rather, Waldron has spent the last two weeks calling plays with his back against the wall, knowing full well that if the offense doesn’t score, they are going to lose. And even if they do score, they still might lose. This is not sustainable football; a team cannot win games consistently with a defense that has looked like this for the last six quarters of play:
NFL
hypefresh.co

Russell Wilson Mourns Best Friend’s Death

Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
NFL
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Steelers#American Football#Titans#Pro Bowl
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on David Montgomery, Joe Mixon, Tony Jones Jr., affecting Week 5 waiver pickups

David Montgomery, Joe Mixon, and Tony Jones Jr. all sustained injuries in Week 5 and were forced from their games early. Mixon's injury update is trending positive, while Montgomery and Jones' situations are more complicated. We'll make sense of it all, provide the latest news, and check RB depth charts to see who could become fantasy relevant in the event any of these guys miss time. As always, Week 5 waiver pickups and RB rankings will be affected.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bears RB David Montgomery Believed To Have Hyperextended Knee, More Tests Tomorrow

Bears RB David Montgomery suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of their Week 4 game against the Lions. Ian Rapoport reports that the initial belief is that Montgomery suffered a hyperextended knee that did not lead to a major knee injury. Montgomery is still expected to undergo more...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Seahawks Announce Notable Wide Receiver Signing

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been rock solid so far, but not enough to keep pace with their last two opponents – resulting in back-to-back losses. So the Seahawks are adding some reinforcements to the receivers room. On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that they have signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Speculation

In-season blockbuster quarterback trades are extremely rare, but could we see one if things go downhill quickly in Seattle?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks could look to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson if the 2021 season goes poorly. This likely wouldn’t happen until after the season, but if Seattle gets off to a disastrous start, perhaps it could happen sooner.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 124-82 roll

Franchise quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson will face off for the first time as division rivals on Thursday Night Football. In his first month as a Ram, Stafford has completed 68 percent of his passes while tossing 11 touchdowns. As a result, the Rams are second in the NFC West with a 3-1 record. Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards, nine touchdowns, and a league-low zero interceptions. Seattle is 2-2 and bounced back with a victory on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
numberfire.com

Update: Bears rule out David Montgomery (knee) in Week 4

The Chicago Bears have ruled out running back David Montgomery from Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. As expected, Montgomery was quickly ruled out from Sunday's game. He appeared to be in significant pain and was helped from the field. We'll have to wait for further...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy