NFL injury report: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon for Week 5

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Here, we’ll provide updates throughout the week on the top injuries throughout the NFL, the fantasy impact and when players will return.

When does the NFL injury report come out?

Every NFL team is required to issue a practice report to local media on the Wednesday before a game and the league office releases a league-wide report the same day. Injury reports are released daily Wednesday-Friday. Teams playing on Monday Night Football release their reports a day later, teams on Thursday Night Football two days in advance.

NFL injury report: Latest updates on fantasy stars

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 5.

Christian McCaffrey, running back, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey exited in Week 3 with a hamstring injury. It quickly became clear the All-Pro running back would miss significant time, immediately being ruled out for Week 4. Fortunately, he avoided being placed on short-term injured reserve.

McCaffrey has practiced on a limited basis this week and expressed some optimism for suiting up Sunday. But the Carolina listed him ‘doubtful’ on the final NFL injury report Friday. Expect him to be a game-time decision, but Chuba Hubbard seems likely to start.

A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

When the Tennessee Titans acquired Julio Jones, everyone was excited about the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Thus far, the results haven’t been what anyone was hoping to see. Both Pro Bowl weapons missed Week 4 with hamstring injuries and there is some concern about extended absences.

Neither Brown nor Jones practiced last week and they were ruled out 48 hours before the game. While Jones remains sidelined and is out for Week 5, Brown is back and reportedly looking “smooth” during drills. The Pro Bowl receiver looks likelier to suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars and would be the clear WR1 with Jones sidelined.

Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashod Bateman generated a ton of buzz in training camp before undergoing core muscle surgery. He landed on injured reserve, missing the entire preseason and the Ravens’ first four regular-season games. But the rookie is off IR and should be activated for Week 5 to face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football . He isn’t an immediate start, due to the missed reps with Lamar Jackson , but he can make a fantasy impact later this year.

Joe Mixon, running back, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon exited the Thursday Night Football victory with an ankle injury, putting his availability for Week 5 in jeopardy. Fortunately, head coach Zac Taylor said Cincinnati’s featured running back is only dealing with a mild ankle sprain. He’ll be a name to monitor on the Week 5 NFL injury report, but 10 days of rest gives him a realistic chance to play against the Green Bay Packers.

Mixon is currently considered “week-to-week” with a low-grade ankle sprain. He didn’t practice on Friday and looks increasingly unlikely to suit up against the Green Bay Packers. Cincinnati is expected to operate with a committee backfield if Mixon can’t go. From a fantasy perspective, Chris Evans offers some low-end FLEX appeal in PPR scoring.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa landed on injured reserve before Week 3 after suffering multiple broken ribs. The team always expected it to be a short-term absence and they are on track to be correct. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Tagovailoa is expected to be ready for Week 6. Miami will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, an intriguing matchup from a fantasy perspective. Jaylen Waddle will get a boost with the top quarterback back.

Chase Claypool, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Already dealing with injuries at wide receiver, things got worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers at practice. Chase Claypool hurt his hamstring, causing him to miss the final practice before Week 4 and quickly being ruled out for the game shortly after. Ideally, Pittsburgh is just exercising caution and the No. 1 receiver will return in Week 5. Claypool has participated on a limited basis at practice and seems likely to play in Week 5. He’d be a low-end WR2 against a Packers’ secondary without Jaire Alexander.

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski is recognized for playing through pain in his legendary career, but even he couldn’t suit up in Week 4. The future Hall of Fame tight end suffered four fractured ribs and punctured his lung on a huge hit against the Los Angeles Rams. While he isn’t definitively ruled to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, the expectation is he won’t play. In his absence, O.J. Howard becomes a streaming option.

David Montgomery, running back, Chicago Bears

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was dominating in Week 4, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions. But he went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and was immediately ruled out from the game. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano , Montgomery is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a knee sprain.

Damien Williams becomes a top waiver-wire target for Week 5. He steps into the starting role and his ability to catch the football out of the backfield could push him into a three-down role. Williams becomes a low-end RB2 in good matchups and is at least a FLEX for the next month.

Will Fuller, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins signed Will Fuller this offseason, recognizing he can be one of the best wide receivers in the AFC when healthy. Unfortunately, issues keep sidelining him. he missed Week as part of a ban from the 2020 season, then was away from the team in Week 2 for personal reasons. Now, the injury bug is back.

Fuller suffered a broken finger against the Indianapolis Colts and is considered week-to-week. Miami has placed him on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least three games. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle becomes a FLEX option with more upside than before.

NFL injury report: Players ruled out for Week 5

Chris Carson, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Gage, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons

David Montgomery, running back, Chicago Bears

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback , San Francisco 49ers

Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julio Jones, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons

James Washington, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

