Resurfacing planned for busy section of Northshore Drive

UPDATE 3 PM FRIDAY : Resurfacing on a portion of Northshore Drive will now start Sunday night, Aug. 15, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation announcement Friday.

According to TDOT, lane closures will be in effect 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Previously, TDOT said no work would be done on Sunday nights. Those plans now have changed.

Work will be performed on a section of Northshore from near Lyons View Pike to near Papermill Drive, according to TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi.

PREVIOUS STORY : A busy section of Northshore Drive in West Knoxville will be resurfaced starting Monday night, prompting lane closures, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

There'll be nightly lane closures starting 7 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. the next morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The work will be 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 10 p.m.-8 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, according to TDOT.

"There will be no lane closures on Sunday evenings. All work is expected to be complete by the end of the month," according to a TDOT release.

Weather, as always, could impact resurfacing work.

TDOT asks all motorists to be aware of the work and use caution when workers are present.