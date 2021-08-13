Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bitter blow: UK's former hub in Afghanistan taken by Taliban

By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVfJx_0bQhvBLr00

For a large chunk of the past 20 years, British troops fought hard to ensure that the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand did not fall into the hands of the Taliban.

Confirmation Friday that the Taliban had captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, had particular resonance in Britain. The vast majority of the U.K.'s 457 casualties occurred in the province as British troops fought with American and allied NATO forces. The Camp Bastion complex in Helmand was the headquarters for British military operations from 2006 until 2014.

With the Taliban advancing rapidly and now in control of around two-thirds of Afghanistan, questions are being raised about why the U.K. could not have remained even after the planned departure of U.S. troops by Sept. 11.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there was no “military solution” to prevent the resurgence of the Taliban.

Following an emergency meeting over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Johnson said the “vast bulk” of the remaining U.K. embassy staff in Kabul would return in the next few days. Meanwhile, the British government was also stepping up efforts to relocate Afghans who had assisted British forces during their time in the country and who now face reprisals if they fall into hands of the militants.

“I think we’ve got to be realistic about the abilities of the U.K. or any power to impose a military solution, a combat solution in Afghanistan,” he said. “What we certainly can do is work with all our partners in the region and around the world who share an interest with us in preventing Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for terror.”

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the timeline for the U.S. withdrawal in April, saying he was determined to end America’s longest war. His decision led the other nations in the NATO coalition, including the U.K., to announce their own departures, two decades after they first arrived in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks.

Johnny Mercer, a former defense minister in Britain's Conservative government and an Afghanistan veteran, said Biden made a “huge mistake” but that the U.K. did not have to follow suit and could have mustered support among other NATO allies in the International Security Assistance Force.

“This idea we cannot act unilaterally and support the Afghan security forces is simply not true,” Mercer told the BBC. “The political will to see through enduring support to Afghanistan has not been there, and a lot of people are going to die because of that, and for me that is extremely humiliating."

Britain's defense secretary, Ben Wallace, expressed his concerns about the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, not least the potential for al-Qaeda to return, but said the government had no choice but to follow the U.S. lead.

“When the United States, as the framework nation, took that decision, the way we were all configured, the way we had gone in, meant that we had to leave as well," he said on Sky News.

Wallace denied the decision Thursday to send around 600 British troops to Afghanistan to help the 4,000 or so remaining U.K. nationals in the country to leave was a panic measure, saying plans had been put in place months ago. The U.S. said Thursday that it was sending an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

U.K. troops were sent to Helmand in 2006, as part of a reorganization of coalition troops, initially with the intention of providing stability and security for reconstruction projects. However, they were soon drawn into combat operations; Camp Bastion in Helmand became the base of British Operation Herrick, with 9,500 troops stationed there.

Soldiers patrolled the province and faced the constant threat of ambush from insurgents, whose local knowledge often gave them an advantage.

More than 100,000 British troops served in Afghanistan in the past two decades, though their numbers fell dramatically after December 2014, when NATO's combat mission ended. The soldiers there since ostensibly trained Afghan army troops and supported a wide range of projects to improve education, particularly for girls, health care , economic growth and local governance in Helmand and across the country.

Yale University Senior Fellow Rory Stewart, a former international development secretary in the British government and a respected writer on Afghanistan, criticized the withdrawal as a “completely unnecessary, dangerous decision." He warned that millions of Afghans would become refugees .

“We’ve essentially created another Syria overnight," he said.

———

Follow AP's coverage of Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

371K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Nato#British#American#Nato#Afghans#Conservative#Al Qaeda#Sky News#Helmand#Yale University#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
Worldtalesbuzz.com

A Taliban commander who helped seize the Afghan presidential palace spent nearly 6 years at Guantanamo, where he told a guard ‘we will get you on the outside’

Gholam Ruhani was filmed celebrating at the Afghan presidential palace on Sunday. He spent 8 years imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay before being released in 2007. According to his prison record, Ruhani once told a guard: “We will get you on the outside.”. See more stories on Insider’s business page. One...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deadline

Stephen Colbert Calls U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan “The Right Thing” That “Feels So Wrong”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert ripped off “the Band-Aid”, dedicating his entire opening monologue to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and the United States’ withdrawal from the country. “The U.S. has been there for 20 years. We spent $2 trillion. We trained a 300,000-man strong Afghan army, and the Taliban took it over in 10 days,” the late-night host summarized. “The country is in complete chaos.” Colbert then cut to a photograph of a military helicopter evacuating Kabul, which has drawn comparisons to one of U.S. military personnel making their exit during the Fall of Saigon. “Not a flattering...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Afghan warlord known as ‘Lion of Herat’ captured by Taliban

An Afghan warlord known as the “Lion of Herat” was captured by Taliban insurgents when they seized control of the country’s third-largest city on Friday amid the withdrawal of US troops ordered by President Biden. Prominent militia commander Ismail Khan, who’s believed to be in his 70s, was handed over...
WorldTelegraph

British student stuck in Kabul after ‘danger tourism’ stunt backfires

A British student stuck in Afghanistan after embarking on an ill-advised holiday boasted to thousands of online followers about how he had researched the “most dangerous countries in the world”. Miles Routledge, a 21-year-old physics undergraduate at Loughborough University, flew into Kabul on Friday as the Taliban prepared to seize...

Comments / 0

Community Policy