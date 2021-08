All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. There's no shame in admitting a deep love for the golden brown coating of a fried chicken breast. With its extra crispy exterior and juicy tender interior composed of either the whitest or darkest of meats, and served either alongside a bed of creamy mashed potatoes with homemade gravy or fresh-cut fries, it is perhaps the one of the greatest foods given to us by the southern United States. How you make the chicken is all up to you — you can fry it lard, dunk it in oil, pressure cook it, or if you have no desire/inner faith to use boiling oil, you can air fry it.