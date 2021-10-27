Black Friday laptop deals 2021: When does the sale start and what deals can we expect?

Retailers are getting ready for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November and will see prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty , toys and clothing .

Many of us hold off on making big electronics purchases until the sales, and so laptops are among the most sought after items over the Black Friday weekend. The annual event brings big discounts to devices from Apple , Huawei , Dell , Microsoft and more.

It’s not uncommon to see discounts on the very latest laptops, but in our experience we’re more likely to see premium laptops from 2020 falling in price over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

With the launch of the new Apple MacBook pro this week, as well as the Huawei matebook 14s we’re hoping to see some enticing Black Friday deals on older models of popular and powerful laptops.

Of course, this isn't our first rodeo at IndyBest. Like every year, we'll be tracking the best deals across tech , gaming , home appliances and fashion , to cut through the noise and bring you expert shopping advice and discounts that are actually worth your time. We can spot a good offer a mile away, so stick with us to bag the best Black Friday deals as they happen.

In this article, we’re focusing on the best Black Friday 2021 laptop deals in the UK. Browse our main Black Friday tech guide for more, and check back as the big day approaches as we’ll be updating this guide with early laptop deals as they appear.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event taking place in November, the day after Thanksgiving. Originally lasting a single day, Black Friday now spans the entire weekend and ends with an even bigger sales event, Cyber Monday .

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November, though many retailers begin discounting products in the weeks leading up to the event.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The day after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, when stores would lower their prices to entice customers.

The exact origin of the term “Black Friday” isn’t known. Apocryphally, it’s said to mark the point in the year when retailers would start turning a profit – coming out of the red and into the black – though it’s more likely to refer to the dense crowds and chaotic traffic jams following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Black Friday became a modern retail phenomenon in the mid-2000s, when footage of impatient shoppers falling over one another to grab discounted electronics went viral. Since 2005, Black Friday has consistently been the busiest shopping day in the United States.

Amazon brought the fun to British shores in 2010, and since then Black Friday has become just as hyped in the UK as it is in the US.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday starts on 26 November and continues until Cyber Monday on 29 November. Last year Amazon started discounting products as early as 24 October, a month ahead of the main event, and we expect the online retailer to do the same again in 2021.

Once Amazon kicks off its Black Friday event, other retailers tend to get involved too. Watch out for early deals from your favourite online retailers, and check back here for updates and new discounts in the weeks running up to Black Friday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an online sales event taking place on the Monday after American Thanksgiving, and marks the end of the Black Friday weekend. This year, that’s 29 November.

The name Cyber Monday was first used in 2005 – back when people still said “cyber” – and when stores noticed a huge spike in online sales after Black Friday. In 2020, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US history, generating $10.7bn (£7.7bn) in sales.

How to find the best Black Friday laptop deals

You can find the best Black Friday laptop deals right here. Bookmark this page as well as our other Black Friday guides and check back for more updates as the big day approaches. We’ll be monitoring Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Currys , Argos , Very and other retailers to bring you the best deals on a platter.

A handful of retailers are already offering discounts on great laptops ahead of the Black Friday sale. The Asus vivobook S15 (was £699.99, now £599.97, Amazon.co.uk ) currently has £100 off at Amazon right now. This is a stylish 15.6in laptop powered by the latest 11th-generation core i5 chip, which delivers excellent mid-range performance and an all-day battery life.

Very is discounting the 15in Dell G5 gaming laptop (was £1,399, now £1,099, Very.co.uk ) by a mighty £300. That’s a great early deal on a powerful gaming machine that even Black Friday would struggle to match.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

When shopping Black Friday deals, check the item’s RRP so you can be certain that the discount is legitimate. Some unscrupulous retailers like to increase the price of popular products before Black Friday to make their discounts seem bigger. Use CamelCamelCamel to track the historic price of Amazon products.

Sign into your accounts at shops like Argos and Amazon for a faster checkout. Some deals don’t last long, and the precious seconds wasted entering payment details and addresses might mean you miss out on that half-price blender you had your eye on . If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, so you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And finally, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here .

What were the best Black Friday laptop deals last year?

Though it’s now been superseded by the 2021 model, the 2020 version of the Huawei matebook X pro (£769.99, Laptopoutlet.co.uk ) was discounted by £420 at Currys PC World during last year’s Black Friday sale. The laptop is a powerful ultralight and featured in our round-up of the best laptops of 2021 , until it was replaced by its successor.

There was £200 off the Microsoft surface laptop 3 (£999, Argos.co.uk ) at Argos, which landed a spot in our review of the best high-end laptops . It’s a sharp-looking machine with a suede-like Alcantara finish and a comfortable, stylish keyboard.

If you were in the market for a powerful and portable two-in-one laptop, last year’s Black Friday deals had you well covered. The 13in Asus zenbook flip (£649.99, Argos.co.uk ) dropped to £799 in the sale at Amazon, while the Google-powered Asus chromebook C436 (£649.99, Argos.co.uk ) shed £200 at John Lewis & Partners.

What were the best Cyber Monday laptop deals last year?

The closing sale of the Black Friday weekend brought even greater savings on laptops from big name brands, including Apple. The 2020 Apple MacBook air (£929, Very.co.uk ) fell to £879 at John Lewis & Partners – not an enormous saving, but a significant one for a rarely discounted brand.

Gamers with bags of cash to spare could pick up the Alienware area 51M R2 (£1,794, Dell.com ) in last years sale for £2,999 at Very. You might baulk at that price, but in 2020 the powerful gaming laptop retailed at a dizzying £3,499, making this deal one of the biggest price cuts of Cyber Monday. However, it’s now retailing at under £1,500 – the perils of investing in cutting edge tech is that you can’t stay at the cutting edge for very long.

At the other end of the scale, shoppers could find the Lenovo ideapad 3i (£378.98, Currys.co.uk ) with a £130 discount at Currys PC World. It’s a lightweight, practical little laptop with plenty of battery life and decent build quality.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss the best laptop deals on Black Friday and in the run up to the sales event. IndyBest will be devoting all of our attention to getting you the best prices on the best products.

For all the information on the best discounts across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend .

