Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains as JBS Brazil Offers to Acquire Remainder of Shares for $26.50/Share
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) is gaining in pre-open trade Friday after the company disclosed that on August 12, 2021, JBS Brazil delivered to the board of directors of the Issuer a letter setting forth a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock that are not owned by JBS Brazil or its subsidiaries for a purchase price of $26.50 per share in cash.www.streetinsider.com
