Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains as JBS Brazil Offers to Acquire Remainder of Shares for $26.50/Share

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA") today announced that SHUSA and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which SHUSA will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not already owned by SHUSA via an all-cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for $41.50 per share (the "Offer Price"), followed by a second-step merger (the "Merger" and together with the Tender Offer, the "Transaction"), in which a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA will be merged with and into SC, with SC surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA, and all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not tendered in the Tender Offer will be converted into the right to receive the Offer Price in cash. The Offer Price represents a 14% premium to the closing price of SC common stock of $36.43 as of July 1, 2021, the last day prior to the announcement of SHUSA's initial offer to acquire the remaining outstanding shares of SC's common stock. SHUSA currently owns approximately 80% of SC's outstanding shares of common stock.