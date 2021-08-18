Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains as JBS Brazil Offers to Acquire Remainder of Shares for $26.50/Share

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) is gaining in pre-open trade Friday after the company disclosed that on August 12, 2021, JBS Brazil delivered to the board of directors of the Issuer a letter setting forth a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock that are not owned by JBS Brazil or its subsidiaries for a purchase price of $26.50 per share in cash.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppc#The Board Of Directors#Jbs Brazil#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ppc#Issuer#Common Stock#The Special Committee#Via#The Company#Company#The Company#Jbs S A Jbs S A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Brazil
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Verra Mobility (VRRM) Announces 8M Share Secondary Offering; Plan to Buyback up to $100M Worth of Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) announces today that its principal shareholder, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC (the "Selling Stockholder"), has commenced a secondary offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholder will also grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.
Greeley, CObizwest.com

Pilgrim’s Pride market cap moves to $6.7 billion on takeover talk

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) shares rose 21% in midday trading, hitting a new 52-week high, on a bid by its Brazil-based majority owner to take the chicken and pork processor private. Do you have a high IQ?. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local...
Marketspulse2.com

Pilgrim’s Pride Shares Increase Over 15% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) increased by over 15% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) increased by over 15% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding positively to a Reuters report that Brazil-based meatpacking company JBS SA proposed buying the remaining common shares in its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in order to delist the company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Creation will acquire all outstanding shares of IEC (IEC) for $15.35 per share in cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) ("IEC") and Creation Technologies Inc. ("Creation") today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which Creation will acquire all outstanding shares of IEC for $15.35 per share in cash, representing a fully diluted equity value of approximately $173.8 million and an aggregate enterprise value of $242.3 million, based upon net debt of $68.6 million. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SAN) To Acquire Remaining Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) for $41.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA") today announced that SHUSA and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which SHUSA will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not already owned by SHUSA via an all-cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for $41.50 per share (the "Offer Price"), followed by a second-step merger (the "Merger" and together with the Tender Offer, the "Transaction"), in which a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA will be merged with and into SC, with SC surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA, and all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not tendered in the Tender Offer will be converted into the right to receive the Offer Price in cash. The Offer Price represents a 14% premium to the closing price of SC common stock of $36.43 as of July 1, 2021, the last day prior to the announcement of SHUSA's initial offer to acquire the remaining outstanding shares of SC's common stock. SHUSA currently owns approximately 80% of SC's outstanding shares of common stock.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Honest Co Falls After Q2 Results; Pilgrim's Pride Shares Jump

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 35,510.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.02% to 14,813.66. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,464.72. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,306,910 cases with around 619,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,117,820 cases and 430,250 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,285,060 COVID-19 cases with 566,890 deaths. In total, there were at least 205,462,550 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,335,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

Walt Disney, Pilgrim’s Pride rise; Best Buy, JPMorgan fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Walt Disney Co., up $1.79 to $181.08. The owner of ABC and Walt Disney World Resort reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., up $4.66 to $27.34. Majority owner JBS is proposing to buy the...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Volta Industries, Inc.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its shareholders voted ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Element79 Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Ownership of Plutus Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ('Element79 Gold', the "Company") announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in Plutus Gold Corp. ('Plutus Gold'), which holds the option to acquire the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project.(1)
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

21Vianet Group (VNET) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.06, Offers Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) reported Q2 EPS of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $231.9 million. Financial Outlook:. For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Team (TISI) Files for up to 3.58 Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Team (NYSE: TISI) has filed to offer up to 3,582,949 share of common stock by a selling stockholder.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Notice on public offering of shares of AS Tallink Grupp in Estonia and Finland (in the form of Finnish share depositary receipts)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp (the Company) hereby announces a public offering of the new shares of the Company in Estonia and Finland (in Finland in the form of the Finnish share depositary receipts, FDRs) (the Offering). Â The Offering is conducted on the basis of the prospectus approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (hereinafter the EFSA) on 16 August 2021 that is published on the date of this announcement on the web pages of the Company (https://www.tallink.com/investors/stock-exchange/2021-offering), Nordnet Bank AB Finnish Branch (www.nordnet.fi/fi/tallink) and the EFSA (https://fi.ee/en/investment/registers/registered-public-offerings/approved-prospectuses) (hereinafter Prospectus). The public offering of the new shares is carried out only in Estonia and Finland (in the form of FDRs) and not in any other jurisdiction.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Offers to Acquire Veoneer (VNE) for $37 per Share in Cash

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced it has submitted an offer to acquire Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) for $37 per share, in an all-cash transaction. Our offer has been approved by Qualcomm's Board of Directors, does not require Qualcomm stockholder approval, and has no financing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Nordstrom (JWN) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Estimates Raised for Goldman Sachs (GS), Sees Shares Undervalued

BofA Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala reiterated a Buy rating and $440.00 price target on Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) while raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy